Reckless drivers endanger us all
Warm weather is upon us and brings the urge to drive faster than common sense would dictate. Young and old speeding down our streets has become a norm in Fort Wayne.
Two motorcycle accidents occurred in one day with speed being a factor. I was northbound on Coldwater Road in traffic recently when a fully tinted windowed car came speeding up beside me and without a turn signal recklessly swerved diagonally into my inside lane to avoid crashing into the motorist in the outside lane, almost taking off my front bumper. Had I not seen them approach, quickly analyzed the situation and braked while hitting my horn, this clown would have crashed into the back of the vehicle in his lane doing 60-70 mph and injured or killed who knows how many.
When does it stop? When is the non-emergency line (427-1222) of the Fort Wayne Police Department going to be flooded with calls from law-abiding motorists tired of this nonsense and ask for this problem to be addressed? Better question: In an election year, when will the candidates for mayor of Fort Wayne recognize reckless driving for the epidemic it is in this community?
Moreover, I am disappointed to see around the Dupont area much of the speeding is done by vehicles with a “Be a Nurse” license plate. What’s up with that? Maybe a little less Starbucks and a little more respect for your fellow motorists would help you reckless souls.
You can do so much better, you selfish people of Fort Wayne.
David L. Nichols
Fort Wayne
New jail would only paper over problems
Thank you to Sean Collentine and Ketu Oladuwa for their April 8 piece titled “Incarceration alternatives.” Finally there is a focus on the actual problems concerning the current jail.
The county has spent all its time creating a distraction with the idea of a brand new shiny jail, with no real investment into how to actually make an impact by addressing the problems. This shows their negligence with a gross, unethical waste of resources and money when they could be investing in a positive, productive future for our community.
Let’s imagine what could be done if they were to approach this with common sense and a real plan to benefit the community. The amount of money they want to spend would be better spent on programs to alleviate incarceration and still have more than enough to fix their jail.
It’s as if they have not learned one thing from the violations that were found, just going on making the same mistakes in a different way, in a different place, at everybody else’s expense. No accountability.
Who is going to benefit from this massive jail? Its sole purpose is warehousing people. That won’t fix any of the problems. That jail will be a symbol of disgrace for Allen County.
Say no to a new jail. Address the real problems and fix what you broke at the current location.
Amanda Scheitlin
Fort Wayne
Armed homeowners shatter ‘good guy’ myth
A few weeks ago, a guy I know shared this story:
An acquaintance told him that a couple drove to his house and got out of their car, thinking they were about to see a house that was for sale. They’d been given the wrong address.
But the guy didn’t know that. He grabbed his handgun and answered the door. It never occurred to him that that was an outrageous overreaction to two lost house hunters.
A week later, on April 15, three New Mexico police officers went to the wrong address when responding to a domestic disturbance. They knocked politely, announced themselves as police three times. The homeowner opened the door with a revolver pointed at them. The police shot him. He died at the scene, in front of his wife and daughter. The police were supposed to be at the house across the street.
Now, a young man in Kansas City, intending to pick up his younger siblings on 115th Terrace, went to an address on 115th Street by mistake. The owner opened the door and shot him in the head. Initially released after two hours, the owner has now been charged with two felonies.
Turns out, that stuff about law-abiding citizens with guns being harmless – it’s a myth. What has happened that people think it’s reasonable, even normal, to answer the door with a gun pointed at the person on the step?
It’s not the guns? Of course, it’s the guns. It’s absolutely the guns.
Cynthia Betts
Huntington
Voters must elect better listeners
We have the most permissive gun laws in the world as well as the highest death rate from guns. We have all suffered enough.
It is a no-brainer! Face the truth and the facts. The majority of Americans want stricter gun rules as well as a ban on assault weapons.
We are in control of our destiny, and it begins with not putting in office people who do not listen to their constituents.
Mary Short
Fort Wayne
Senseless killings a cry for change
In every state there is gun violence, but when is it going to stop? It is OK to protect oneself in self-defense, but there are too many senseless killings.
Think back to the shooting that happened with the Dadeville High School students in Alabama. Look at the 16-year-old from Missouri who is recovering now at home after being shot in the head, then in the arm, for accidentally going to the wrong house.
Why is there so much violence, and what can we do to stop it? If a weapon is drawn unnecessarily, the consequences need to match the action that was taken.
There are too many people getting slapped on the wrist for senseless gun violence, as well as too many young people getting killed or injured, altering their lives and leaving families grieving and scared. It’s time to make a change and make the world safer.
Stashanna Thomas-Morris
Fort Wayne
GFL unresponsive to customer concerns
I have been a resident of Whitley County for about 25 years. I remember chuckling about the service problems with GFL Environmental a few years ago.
Well, that problem finally hit home. Evidently someone in Whitley County wasn’t reading the letters to the editor about their poor trash service. (If I lived on the other side of the road, I would be considered a resident of Churubusco, but being on the north side of U.S. 33, I am a resident of unincorporated Whitley County.) For the past two months, my trash has not been picked up, and let me tell you, the telephone and internet are of no help.
You pull up GFL online and you will see an office in California or some other place out west. And get this ... you can call the number on your bill and the poor girl has no idea what to do with a service complaint.
She evidently doesn’t have a directory with departments in it so she can transfer you to someone who can help you.
So this is my last chance at someone with authority within that company with the power to solve my trash problem.
Bill Richardson
Churubusco
Spring offers reminder of life’s pleasures
Spring has arrived in all of its beauty, not to be deterred by a few snowflakes.
I am grateful for the warmer days and new beginnings.
I am grateful for the return of music with the Philharmonic Orchestra. These professional and talented musicians provide us with awesome entertainment.
I have had the privilege to have season tickets for the Masterworks Series, and with that I have heard world-renowned artists.
I am grateful that I am still able to receive a newspaper. I know The Journal Gazette is available online, but for me it’s so relaxing to read the actual paper while enjoying a cup of coffee.
With the daily paper comes gratitude to the people who deliver the papers. I recognize the wear and tear on your vehicle and of course the cost of gas.
Even though we no longer have Sunday delivery, I have figured out a way to enjoy my paper over two days.
I read the news pertinent to Saturday and save everything else for Sunday.
I am sure at some point we will have more changes, but I am still grateful we have a Fort Wayne newspaper.
Julie Snyder
Fort Wayne
Humans can’t control weather cycles
We humans are a plague to the planet?
Was Dennis Powell (Letters, April 18) suggesting that disposal of humanity is the only chance our earth will survive?
“Natural occurrences that took thousands of years to cycle through are now happening in decades” ... any examples? Which thousand-year occurrence is he referring to?
Let’s just keep believing we can control the climate and blaming humanity for tornadoes, hurricanes and volcanoes.
Certainly, as a society, we could do a better job, but nothing we can do in the way of improvement will ever control the weather cycles.
Mike Keller
Fort Wayne