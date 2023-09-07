Whitley must reconsider investment in health
You can only imagine my shock and dismay to learn Whitley County was one of five in the state to forgo funding allocated by the state for public health.
As a longtime taxpayer in Indiana, I’m wondering why we would turn down nearly $500,000 to improve the health of our county. Did we not just have a public health emergency?
Quoting The Journal Gazette’s Aug. 29 editorial, “Health departments protect Hoosiers’ most valuable asset: their well-being. They serve by promoting healthy lifestyles, researching disease and injury prevention, and detecting, preventing and responding to infectious diseases.”
Parkview Health System periodically conducts a Community Health Needs Assessment; I’m referencing the results from 2022. The study identified substance use disorder/mental health as priority No. 1, obesity/food insecurity as priority No. 2 and access to care for those who are uninsured or underinsured as priority No. 3.
The top 10 health concerns identified in Whitley County were mental health, substance use and abuse (drugs, alcohol and tobacco), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, obesity, kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, asthma and child abuse. It seems there is no lack of problems we could address through an expanded health department.
I’m urging the county commissioners and the health department to change their position and bring thousands of dollars back to Whitley County to promote our health.
Kay Fleck
Columbia City
A fairer apportionment of electoral votes
There was an excellent letter by Tom Cottrell in the Aug. 31 edition (“Votes here protected by Electoral College”). There is, however, an even better way.
Democrats, in particular, would like to go strictly with the popular vote. This would put the power largely in the hands of metropolitan areas. Also, in the case of a recount, we’d have the 2000 Florida fiasco times 50.
Republicans want to keep things the way they are; i.e. winner take all. This means that the individual vote of most of our voters matters not one bit – unless you’re in a swing state, of which there are very few. On the positive side, it does give a mathematical boost to the low-population states.
Here’s a fairer and more practical compromise – the one currently used in Nebraska and Maine. For each state, award an electoral vote for the popular vote winner in each congressional district, and add two electoral votes for the winner of the popular vote in the state as a whole.
For example, in Indiana in 2020, if Donald Trump won the popular vote in seven of the nine congressional districts and also won the popular vote in the state as a whole, he would get nine (seven plus two) – not all – of Indiana’s 11 electoral votes.
Of course, this proposal is too logical and practical to ever happen in real life, but still …
Jim Cox
Van Wert
‘Leveling factor’ vital to assure vote equality
Here’s another take on the Electoral College. The following is from a column by Marilyn vos Savant as to why electoral votes rather than popular votes should decide presidential elections in the United States of America.
It is understandably unacceptable to states with smaller populations to have their affairs decided by other states simply because more people live there. Suppose there were a United Countries of Earth. Would we like the idea of China (population 1.439 billion) and India (1.380 billion) running the show? (The U.S. has 331 million people). Or would we want a leveling factor?
Sharon Harris
Grabill