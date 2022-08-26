Withdrawal only answer to end war in Ukraine
The Aug. 18 Journal Gazette contained yet another letter from Tim Tiernon on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In previous letters, he has ventured to lay the blame at the feet of the Ukrainians and to assert that Ukrainian is not an ethnicity. Now he approaches the issue from the point of view of the political vehicle of referendum, waxing effusive on this tool as the perfect expression of true democracy.
He states: “Americans are repeatedly told Russia annexed Crimea in a hostile invasion. Russian troops were present to ensure election integrity because Crimeans did not trust the Kyiv government.”
He then says, “[I]t is simple to research which version of the events is true (i.e., Google).”
Following his advice, this is what I found. “The events in Kyiv that ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych sparked demonstrations against the new Ukrainian government. At the same time Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Ukrainian events with security service chiefs, remarking that ‘we must start working on returning Crimea to Russia.’ On 27 February, Russian troops captured strategic sites across Crimea. This led to the installation of the pro-Russian Aksyonov government in Crimea, the Crimean status referendum and the declaration of Crimea’s independence on 16 March 2014. Although Russia initially claimed their military was not involved in the events, it later admitted that they were. Russia formally incorporated Crimea on 18 March 2014.”
This latter version is the historically accepted version, eliciting condemnation by the UN and sanctions against Russia. The referendum was a farce initiated by the puppet regime installed by Russia after a military incursion. Without the Russian invasion, there would have been no referendum. Now Tiernon proposes that a referendum in the Donbas region would be the appropriate way to settle this war.
But the simple fact remains that once again Russia has invaded the sovereign state of Ukraine. A referendum to settle the dispute is nonsense; the solution is for the invading force to cease hostilities and withdraw.
As a final comment, Tiernon declares he is “not a Russian apologist.” Considering the content of his three letters on this issue, that sounds like a hollow statement.
David Oberstar
Fort Wayne
People’s responsibility
Kim Babcock (Letters, Aug. 19) asked a great question as to when President Joe Biden will stop insulting the intelligence of the American people. The answer is quite simple.
He will no longer be insulting when the American people actually become intelligent.
Cindy Boggs
Rome City
Cooperation is key
President Joe Biden is not insulting the intelligence of the American people (Letters, Aug. 19).
Perhaps those who feel insulted need to take their blinders off and understand that the 2020 election was not stolen, that Donald Trump is an emperor with no clothes, and that the partisanship in politics is destroying meaningful action in Congress.
The future of our democracy depends on people finding common ground, not slinging false information, and looking at all sides of the myriad issues facing the U.S. and the world.
Roxana Rockwell
Fort Wayne