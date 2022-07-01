Religious leaders urge measured response
We request that Gov. Eric Holcomb veto any bill limiting reproductive rights during the coming special session, giving time for a more measured response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling.
This is a serious and sensitive issue, which should not be legislated in a knee-jerk, reactive manner. This issue deserves full dialogue and debate among not only the General Assembly but also the general public. The vast majority of Indiana residents support some kind of access to abortion. To allow the General Assembly to rush through legislation carries the risk that such legislation would be hastily written, poorly conceived and not accurately represent the views of the majority of Indiana residents.
We recognize that often the loudest religious voices on this issue are those who oppose abortion. However, there are many religious leaders and communities who believe strongly in reproductive choice and access to abortion for a variety of reasons. Whether it’s a young person who is the victim of rape or abuse, an older person whose health would be put at risk, or the person who simply cannot afford another mouth to feed, we believe firmly in bodily autonomy for all those with reproductive capabilities.
There are also many differing views within faith communities about when life actually begins. To declare that life begins at conception is but one opinion among many and is not supported by most in the scientific and medical communities.
Finally, as members of the clergy, we firmly hold that it is not the place of the state to impose anyone else’s religious views on others. A law that severely curtails access to abortion would surely do just that, and we cannot let that happen in a country founded on ideals of religious freedom.
For all these reasons, we are asking that Holcomb take a more measured response to the ruling by the Supreme Court and not sign any bill restricting abortion rights this summer.
Rev. Sara Ofner-Seals
Plymouth Congregational Church, Fort Wayne
Rev. Dr. Timothy C. Murphy
Plymouth Congregational Church, Fort Wayne
Rabbi Meir Bargeron
Congregation Achduth Sholom, Fort Wayne
Rev. Misty-Dawn Shelly
Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Fort Wayne
Rev. Nikki Shaw
First Congregational Church, Angola
Rev. Christina Perkins
Chaplain at Crossroad Child and Family Services, Fort Wayne
Rev. Christin Pettit-Miller
Peace United Church of Christ, Fort Wayne
Rev. Annie Epling
First Presbyterian Church, Fort Wayne
Rev. Brian Flory
Beacon Heights Church of the Brethren, Fort Wayne
Rev. Kimberly Koczan
Wisdom’s Well Ministries, Fort Wayne
Rev. Tracy L. Cain
Deacon at Calvary United Methodist Church, Fort Wayne
Justices make mockery of writers’ praises
In the letter “Variety of voices ...” (June 14), Maggie Vegeler compliments previous submitter Bernie Cooper for his “thoughtful and informative” letter. Cooper was responding to a column by Michelle Deal-Zimmerman (May 13), who expressed worry that the Supreme Court assault on women’s health is the shape of things to come in regard to other progressive “settled laws” of the past half century. This is the point Cooper and, by extension, Vegeler whiffed on.
Our very own senator, Mike Braun, declared that states should have the right to ban interracial marriage. No wonder Deal-Zimmerman is worried; she is in such a marriage. The three justices installed by the previous administration, judging by the lie at their hearings re. “settled law” (hello, Susan Collins), have, along with Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, begun to ransack the 14th Amendment and any other “settled law” they can get their hands on.
Cooper’s “thoughtful and informative” letter is a heap of road apples fit for airing on Fox News.
Robert Haluska
Fort Wayne