GOP credo based on white male supremacy
The basic formula for the Republican Party: They can tell people what to do, but no one can tell them what to do.
This is a hypocritical agenda and we can point out the hypocrisy of it from miles away, but it is more than hypocrisy. It is the GOP telling others what to do, and the way they do it is through white male supremacy.
The GOP’s formula of who can tell whom what to do breaks down like this: There are right people, and there are wrong people. The right people can tell the wrong people what to do. No one can tell the right people what to do.
The Republican Party has been telling us who the right people are and who the wrong people are for more than 50 years. Black people are the wrong people. Migrants are the wrong people. Women are the wrong people. LGBTQ people are the wrong people. They, the right people, can tell the wrong people what to do and control them.
The whole point of this is so the GOP does not have to consider others, and they do not. They haven’t for decades, and their policies, their voting, show us this day after day, month after month, year after year. The only point of the Republican agenda is to uphold white male supremacy, and America has normalized that message. Rather than frame the agenda for what it is, it is easier to say the GOP is engaged in a culture war against LGBTQ people, against women, against minorities.
It is not a culture war. It is an entire political party stripping others of their rights, and we should call it that. What will it take for us to call the GOP agenda what it is? And if we began to call it out for what it is, how long will it take before we begin to come to terms, as a nation, with the fact that one of our two political parties for decades has been upholding white male supremacy and fascism?
There is only one party intent on stripping rights from citizens, that keeps people from accessing health care and housing, that votes against veterans’ services and providing child care and good education, that continues to allow children to be gunned down in schools. That party is the Republican Party, and its agenda to uphold white male supremacy is the current greatest threat to our democracy.
Emily Mossoian
Fort Wayne
Reasonable limits must become law
Yet another 19 young children and two teachers have been killed by an older child with an assault rifle.
Social media is alive with opinions about causes and how to address what has become an epidemic. I use “epidemic” instead of “pandemic” because the largest share of these senseless killings happen in our own country – not around the world.
Those who strongly defend the unfettered right to own any type of gun desired seem to be quieter than in the past.
I believe in the Second Amendment. I don’t think the general population will need arms to fight our government, but I understand those who think that way.
I also believe those rights afforded by the Second Amendment need responsible, logical, research-based fences around them. Almost no other right we enjoy does not have some process to show that an individual will not be a threat to themselves or others if they are permitted that right (think driver’s license).
A good start to putting up these roadblocks would be through stringent background checks for all purchases, a waiting period, an older age requirement, a mandatory training regimen, an interview with a police officer and a limit regarding the kind of gun (no assault rifles) and how much ammunition can be sold.
Although these limitations might seem extremely stringent to some, I believe they are necessary to limit the epidemic of mass killings. I realize those who want to get a gun will get one, but we must at least do what we can to deter guns getting into the hands of those who would use them to kill large groups of children or adults.
We also need to reform our system of campaign financing so lobbying groups such as the National Rifle Association do not have the influence on legislation they enjoy today. The Citizens United decision should be counteracted by federal legislation that severely lessens the impact of the deep pockets’ purchase of those who make our laws.
There are legitimate reasons to own a gun, and those are not just target practice or game hunting. Roadblocks to do our best to keep those who would commit mass murder must become a part of those rights. It’s complicated, but there are actions that could help without tramping on legitimate reasons.
Jim Smith
North Manchester
Germanfest sponsors offer warm thanks
The Germanfest board would like to extend a huge thank you to all the citizens who joined us in celebrating all things German at Headwaters Park.
As we celebrated the 40th Germanfest, we could not have been more happy to welcome all of Fort Wayne back to Headwaters Park and as a community together we enjoyed the essen, trinken and gemutlichkeit of Germanfest. We welcomed many visitors from our sister city of Gera and thank them for traveling here and being a part of our celebration. Thank you to Mayor Tom Henry and Councilman Geoff Paddock for attending and participating in Germanfest’s opening ceremony.
There are four German nonprofit clubs that present the festival: Fort Wayne Turners, German Heritage Society, Fort Wayne Sport Club and the Maennerchor/Damenchor. Each of these clubs gives back to the community through sports, choir and philanthropy. Each of these groups would welcome new members with open arms; they can be contacted via the web or social media.
Every single person who works to give Fort Wayne its Germanfest is a volunteer, and without all of these people giving of themselves Germanfest would simply not exist. Volunteers are the heart of the festival and deserve a groß (large) thank you.
Danke schone und auf wiedersehen until 2023!
Abby Scheibenberger Heidenreich
Fort Wayne
Menthol ban step toward LGBTQ+ health
June is Pride Month in Indiana and across the nation. While it was established to commemorate the 1969 riots at the Stonewall Inn and the birth of the gay rights movement in America, it has since grown to a national celebration of the diversity, accomplishments, trailblazers and beauty of the LGBTQ+ community.
Along with the celebration, we must also commit to addressing health disparities that persist in the LGBTQ+ community, including the disproportionate levels of tobacco-related lung diseases as a result of decades of direct targeting by big tobacco. Tobacco use among lesbian, gay and bisexual adults is significantly higher than the national average – 16.1% of LGB adults smoke cigarettes compared to 12.3% of heterosexual adults (data on smoking among transgender adults isn’t available). And menthol cigarette use is more prevalent among lesbian, gay and bisexual adults at 49% compared to 40% among heterosexual adults.
As an ally of the LGBTQ+ community, I am passionate about ending the sale of menthol cigarettes because it’s time to end these health disparities. It will have a huge impact on the health of the LGBTQ+ community. In the first 13-17 months of removing menthol cigarettes from the marketplace, one study estimates 923,000 smokers would quit.
I encourage all Hoosiers to share their voice at Lung.org/ActonMenthol in support of the FDA’s proposed rules for ending the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.
Tiffany Nichols
American Lung Association
Embassy patrons are time travelers
We recently went to the Embassy and saw the silent movie “Blood and Sand,” starring Rudolph Valentino.
The movie was excellent, but the music was out of this world. Dennis James played the Page organ throughout the movie, and I believe he said he composed the whole score. The original was lost.
He will be there again July 24 for a movie called “The Iron Horse.” It will be the original score. He said when the movie starts and he plays, we will all be time travelers back 100 years.
Jacqueline Plasterer
New Haven