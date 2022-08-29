Teach respect at home, to be carried into schools
There is a teacher shortage. Why? We get many answers, but one main reason is that teachers increasingly are asked to tackle and manage societal problems, especially disrespectful student behavior.
Emery W. McClendon’s April 27 essay “Nation unmoored from moral center,” supporting the need for civics “to be taught in the home by families, then reinforced in secondary surroundings, such as churches and schools” was a welcome viewpoint. He states, “Civics is based on both virtue and personal responsibility.”
His essay should be read by every school board member and administrator. When parents fail to teach their children to be respectful, it’s a sad scenario for the future of public schools. Teachers and principals know this.
Rachel Sherwood Roberts
Auburn
Above all, Griner is an American first
This is my response to well-meaning opinions I have read expressing condemnation of Brittney Griner: a peaceful call to arms.
The freedom we enjoy from tyranny and communism is bolstered when all we Minutemen come to the aid of our countrymen. Americans should not lose sight of that dwindling light first shown in the tower of Boston. It shined during the formation of us as union members.
In time of peril, all should fight adversaries that oppose freedom. Support our fellow citizens.
Being for or against all her life choices is much less a factor than her American citizenship when deciding to cast her off as a traitor. She has not committed treason. She crossed a technical legal line drawn by a government whose fundamental objective is to destroy all democratic systems. Russia opposes human rights.
“One for all and all for one” is a motto that still differentiates us good guys from Communists. It encourages us to support our values and fight against theirs. When she returns to America, she will face judgment by her peers. The results and lessons learned from that debate will strengthen our culture better than condemning her right now.
Never be in concert with rules established by our non-peer enemies. Never make friends with the devil by defending his decisions. Hold hands and stick together.
My small frame and kind demeanor would have never filled a U. S. Marine uniform, but I do know and honor what Semper Fi means.
James Bugert
Fort Wayne
Eatery patrons wrongly parking on private property
I own a property located near Ophelia’s restaurant. It is a great place to dine with a talented and kind staff. But I and many members of the surrounding community are having difficulty understanding why the patrons of this restaurant are parking in private parking spaces while dining at Ophelia’s.
My driveway is marked with “Tenant Parking/Tow Away” and “No Parking” signage. Even so, two elderly women were parked in the spot on Aug. 21. When I asked the driver to move, she responded that she was just making a quick call to Ophelia’s. It didn’t seem to matter that she was blocking my garage door. She even stated she saw the parking signage.
This has happened several times now to me and other people who own homes in this area. I often wonder what these people would think if the tables were turned and someone parked in their private driveway.
The woman I spoke to said, “I don’t understand why you have to be so mean.” I am astounded at her sense of entitlement. I simply asked her to move her vehicle off my private property.
Marcy Aldridge-Adams
Fort Wayne