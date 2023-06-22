Science points the way toward climate stewardship
Recent commentary on climate change on these pages has rejected science-based conclusions. One writer claimed such changes are “blather”; another column chided a person for being a nature lover without goals.
Doubters of man’s ability to negatively influence climate systems see Mother Nature as a mystical fairy godmother who benevolently dispels any consequences for what people do to natural systems over time.
In fact, there is strong evidence that systems operate outside sentimentality and with harsh outcomes.
Our country has agencies such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration with men and women of science working diligently over great periods of time to monitor our climate systems. Data has been collected for longer than a majority of us have lived. The data collection leads to valid analysis and conclusions.
A concerned citizen should listen to those who have invested in careers that sort myth from the way natural systems work. Atmospheric nuclear blasts are no longer used by the military to test how devastating a bomb can be. People got cancer and died from radiation. People get skin cancer from being out in solar radiation too long. We believe in lotions, studied by science, that protect us from solar rays.
Science also has studied environmental responses to gases such as carbon dioxide that hold heat in the atmosphere and oceans. Such heat does not radiate into space and allow balance to earth systems. Heat-trapping gases released when we operate machines that burn fossil fuels upset balanced outcomes.
Science does not say an ocean storm or 16 days of snowfall or extreme heat succeeded or failed; it simply measures effects.
Climate blather comes from those who listen to myths about a benevolent Mother Earth. Strong minds work to separate facts from fiction and accept that humans can influence global systems. There are no longer passenger pigeons. Mother Nature did not protect them from human predators.
Be a doer and set some day-to-day goals that can collectively affect restoring balance. Drive conservatively, buy an electric lawn mower, insulate your home, drive less and buy fuel-efficient cars.
Act like a human and use your God-given mental powers.
Nick Wilhelm
Fort Wayne
Full commitment needed to sanctity of life
Roe v. Wade’s reversal demands people go out and do something to secure the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, instead of only campaigning to overturn Roe as a perennial issue used to fundraise by conservative-leaning politicians. As a firm adherent to the consistent life ethic, Tom Didier’s campaign and endorsement by Right to Life have left a sour taste in my mouth.
What concerns me about the Didier campaign is that he is more anti-abortion than pro-life. His platform on his website has a watered-down pro-life agenda that is at loggerheads with his ardent appreciation of “law and order” and his virulent protection of business interests.
Since his entry into government in 2004, he has gone lockstep with Mayor Tom Henry in raising police funding to more than half of the current city general fund, often cutting out initiatives to invest in social services. It seems the only union this man supports is the police union, which is a shame given the role that organized labor has played in ensuring comprehensive health care for working families.
Given Didier’s endorsement by Republicans, I can’t see this big business party committing to an agenda for Fort Wayne that is pro-life from womb to tomb. This would require an attitude of community and social responsibility I cannot possibly fathom from a capitalist party that refuses to do the bare minimum to protect human life as is, especially during the current crisis.
Can the real pro-life candidate please stand up?
Johnny Hire
Fort Wayne