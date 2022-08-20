NACS lawsuit families should return money
In June, six parents and their lawyer, Kevin John Mitchell, profited from taxpayer dollars in a sham lawsuit. Chris and Natalie Forbing, Eric and Jacquelyn Christman, Andrew Frisinger and Mike Bell received $25,000 of taxpayer money in a settlement from Northwest Allen County Schools. We challenge them to return that money to the rightful recipients, the students of NACS.
During a global pandemic when local hospitals were over capacity, ambulances were diverted to other counties, and more than a million Americans died, they claimed health precaution policies infringed on their constitutional rights. These policies were mandated by the Indiana Department of Health and governor; NACS was legally required to follow them.
In the fall of 2020, when 70% of schools across the country did not open, NACS administrators and teachers worked tirelessly to figure out a way to teach students in school. They understood the importance of in-person classes, and parents needing to work with few child care options available. They opened by following policies set by public health experts, with the goal of limiting transmission and maximizing attendance. Policies included mask mandates, contact tracing and quarantining. Each board member could be fined if the school did not adopt these policies.
As the school year went on and a better understanding of the virus and transmission was learned, the policies were gradually loosened. Once hospitals were no longer over capacity and transmission was manageable, the policies such as mandatory masks ended in 2021.
What hardship did these families endure that was more important than keeping schools and hospitals open and protecting the most vulnerable in society? More importantly, what are these parents going to do with the $25,000 of taxpayer dollars that was meant for our local schoolchildren? There are 11 schools in Northwest Allen County, and each will have to work with $2,272 less in supplies this year.
We believe the right thing to do would be to put that money back into our NACS schools. We are calling on these parents to do just that.
Faith Van Gilder
Chairperson
The Committee to Support Public Education in Northwest Allen County
Co-existing solar arrays, crops could be a win-win
In “Critics cast shadow over solar plan (Aug. 14),” local farmer Roger Hadley said, “I would not want to look out my front window and be seeing beautiful farm ground that will never grow a crop again.”
I agree that giving up good farmland for the sake of solar farms seems short-sighted. However, large-scale installation of renewable energy is a critical tool necessary to combat the destruction we face from fossil fuel-accelerated climate change.
Could we have it both ways, keep the farmland growing crops and still use that same land for solar electric production? Agrivoltaics may be a solution.
Agrivoltaic farming is when a crop is planted beneath solar arrays that have been lifted up on stilts. According to researchers at Kyoto University, corn yields were more than 5% higher than a control group. One suggested reason for this is that the shade reduces evaporation, leaving more water for the crops.
The entire planet is experiencing a growing climate crisis that needs swift action and bold ideas to combat. Agrivoltaics could be a win-win solution and it deserves investigation by all of the involved stakeholders in Allen County.
Craig Smith
Fort Wayne