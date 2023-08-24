Purple Heart Honor Flight reveres area veterans
I want to thank all the wonderful people involved with the Northeast Indiana Honor Flight for the great job they did for us Purple Heart veterans.
Everything was wonderful, from the dinner at the Coliseum on Aug. 6 to the gifts, the tour of the many monuments in Washington, D.C., the cards and letters for the mail call on the flight home, and the warm welcome home reception at the Coliseum late Aug 7. The staff was very helpful and knowledgeable.
I also want to thank all the donors who made this Purple Heart Honor Flight possible. God bless you all!
Special thanks to my precious daughter, Julie, for being my guardian on this memorable trip.
I encourage all veterans to sign up for a future Honor Flight and for relatives or friends of veterans to volunteer to be their guardians for the trip.
It truly is a once-in-a-lifetime event. Get it done!
Chuck Beery
Columbia City
Trump redefines greatness, but not how he thinks
In less than a full year, Donald Trump has redefined the word “greatness.” He achieved what no other president in our nation’s history has ever accomplished.
A war was won? No, that has happened before. Conquered poverty? Again, no. Not even eradicated disease and pestilence.
Far greater than all that, Trump has exposed a dark state, now more entrenched in our political culture than all that came to pass.
We have not a political movement, but a dangerous cult – a cult headed by a dark figure indicted both federally and in state proceedings four times within the past year. And no less significantly, he was found liable in one civil case with several more major civil cases pending adjudication.
In the world of crime, corruption and deceit, Donald Trump has indeed achieved greatness. What a tremendous presidential legacy.
Kevin Krajewski
Fort Wayne
Cartoon sad commentary on political landscape
I always enjoy The Journal Gazette’s political cartoons. But the cartoon of Aug. 2, I just found very sad.
What was really discouraging is how truthful it is.
How much more can our country take of this narcissistic, sociopathic failed leader?
How can we get rid of this former leader who has been impeached twice and indicted several times for crimes against the country and the Constitution?
How can our county heal if we cannot get him out of the news cycle because he is not only the leader of the GOP, but their favored candidate for the presidency in 2024?
I have read that he and his lawyers complain about a “two-tiered justice system that is unfair.” Well, that is obviously true.
When he was indicted, did he have a mugshot taken or was his passport taken away from him? He was warned by the judge to not discuss the case to anyone, especially the media. Has he complied with this?
If you or I were indicted, and if we continually attacked the special prosecutor and the judge (even threatening them), wouldn’t we be held on contempt? We would be in a cell.
If we did not comply with maintaining silence in the media, we would be slapped with a gag order.
Why is it asking too much for Donald Trump to be held accountable for his indecent and dangerous actions? As he continues to campaign, he even laughs and brags about his actions. How much longer is he going to be allowed to hold our democracy hostage?
Karen Deemer
Edgerton, Ohio