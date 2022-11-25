US stands alone to oppose children’s basic rights
Nov. 20 was World Children’s Day. Across the globe, people of all ages are speaking out on the issues that matter most for our children and their future.
What is happening in Indiana? Do our Hoosier values fully embrace hope and a vision for our children?
In 1989, world leaders made an historic commitment to all children everywhere by adopting the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. Every nation except the United States has ratified this treaty. How can we be the only ones who refuse to commit to adequate health care, nutrition, education and protection from violence for our children?
It is up to us to make sure that every child in the United States has every universal human right. As American citizens, we must demand that Congress ratify the Convention on the Rights of the Child without further delay or excuse.
Laurie Gray
Fort Wayne
Darkness over democracy may be starting to fade
Has the darkness that cast a pall on Lady Liberty starting with the Republican presidential nomination process of 2016 really started to lift with the historic 2022 midterm election results? Time will tell but, if so, whom do America and the world have to thank?
Not the once-too-powerful fabricator in chief; he remains in a permanent state of delusion and denial. Nor, for the most part, can Americans and citizens of the world thank his Republican cohorts on Capitol Hill or those in the conservative legislative ranks at the state and local level. A case in point is the unsettling silence over these many years of our Indiana and hometown Allen County Republican office holders and party officials.
It is the American voter.
It is those grounded, freedom-loving Democrats, Republicans and independents who formed a red, white and blue patriotic wave. Those individuals who wished to see politicians starting to work across the aisle. Those who drew a red line and, with their vote, are firmly demanding good governance and the defense of our Constitution and Lady Liberty. Those truly patriotic Americans who were sick and tired of the circus performers who masqueraded as politicians supposedly interested in serving their constituents. Let us hope that this past shameful show of derision – the Worst Show on Earth – is on the wane and its ill-prepared and ill-intentioned ringmaster – the once-too-powerful fabricator in chief – is beginning to fade from the scene, taking his not-so-comic cast of characters with him.
Oh, for the time being there will remain enough election deniers and grenade-throwing politicians in Indiana and elsewhere for Americans to still worry about. We don’t have to look too far to see them. But maybe – just maybe – the darkness is lifting.
And if the darkness of division and derision is in fact starting to lift, let Lady Liberty’s torch light our way to brighter days.
There is simply too much to do on too many fronts with too little time to do anything but pull together and get the people’s work done.
Greg Slyford
Fort Wayne
A memorable ride
I recently had to go by EMS to Parkview Hospital. This was my first ambulance ride ever in my 84 years.
I would like to thank the three TRAA attendants who were very caring and careful with me. I don’t believe our EMS attendants get enough credit for all they do.
Thank you to Malachi Riggers, Israel Robison and Mike Gill for their excellent care and making my first ambulance ride one I will certainly remember.
Joyce Fisher
Fort Wayne