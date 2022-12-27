Rights of children made express under UN treaty
In her Dec. 2 letter urging readers to “run from” a treaty that recognizes children as human beings, Diane Jones advocates for a return to our original Constitution which treated women and children as property.
Her “states’ rights” arguments resonate of Dred Scott (Black human beings have no rights so slavery is up to the states) and Dobbs (women have no rights under the Bill of Rights or 14th Amendment so abortion is up to the states).
The Indiana Policy Review Foundation exalts “the truths of the Declaration of Independence, especially as they apply to the interrelated freedoms of religion, property and speech.” The truth of our Declaration of Independence and Constitution is that children have none of these rights.
The New Civil Liberties Alliance tagline “unless the government proceeds administratively” could just as easily be “unless the government treats you like a child.” Women at least have the right to vote. Children have not a single unalienable right under the express language of our U.S. Constitution.
Like Jones, I urge you to read the U.N. Convention on the Rights of the Child. And I urge you to ask yourself: Which part of treating a child as a human being do you disagree with?
Laurie Gray
Fort Wayne
Nonsensical boundaries costing FWCS tax dollars
I live in the city of Fort Wayne. I have city water and sewer. I have city leaf and garbage pickup. The city sweeps my streets and repairs my street. I vote in the city elections. I even have a city councilman who represents me.
Then why in the heck do I pay taxes to the Northwest Allen County Schools system?
I should be able to pay taxes to Fort Wayne Community Schools, not to some school system I have no affiliation to.
I don’t live in Huntertown, and I have no desire to. But I must keep paying for the “uncontrolled” growth of housing additions in the NACS area and the constant need for the NACS system to tax me for more money to build more schools.
I will not vote for my councilman as he runs for mayor if he is not willing to include the citizens of Fort Wayne in the tax structure of FWCS and fix the boundaries. I want to pay my taxes to FWCS and let those who choose to live outside of the Fort Wayne city limits foot the bill for new NACS schools.
FWCS and NACS must sit down and move the school boundaries so city residents are in the city school system. This current hodgepodge of boundaries makes no sense. FWCS is losing funding every year to the NACS school district.
D.R. Murphy
Fort Wayne
Footage shows police acted with integrity
As a private critic of police, it is a great service to the community that the videos of Mayor Tom Henry’s arrest were made public.
I wasn’t interested in Henry; I knew what his demeanor would be (shock).
I was far more interested in how Fort Wayne’s finest would handle this unusual situation.
They handled this situation with all of the integrity and professionalism we would expect. I was so glad to witness a job well done, for the safety of our mayor and the safety of our populace.
Richard Kolkman, Jr.
Fort Wayne