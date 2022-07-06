Market’s ‘invisible hand’ guides us to doom
The classic prescription for an efficient marketplace is the unregulated interplay of supply and demand. To provide imagery to this precept, the metaphor of an “invisible hand” guiding the process is invoked.
We like to think American economic activity subscribes to this principle, but I contend, if that is so, the “hand” is visible and audible and embodied in a corporate structure. Americans are bombarded with ads via TV, radio, mail, newsprint and online for all sorts of products that promise comfort, convenience and utility. With that in mind, a “hand” nudges us out our doors to do what seems a civic duty, to purchase happiness.
Corporations are underhanded in their dealings with the public – the tobacco industry (cancer); the energy industry (climate change); banking (savings and loans, subprime mortgages); the food industry (infusion of high-fructose corn syrup into our diet); and Big Pharma (oxycontin pushing) are examples of the deception for which they only received a slap on the wrist.
Corporations have their hands out for subsidies, and their hands are clasped in supplication for bailouts. Their hands are in politics as they bankroll/purchase candidates who will serve their purpose. Corporate fingerprints are found on most all of economic legislation.
We are in the grasp of a corporate state whose hands pick our pockets while exhausting the planet of resources. Unfortunately, we willingly clutch their hands as they lead us to our demise.
Chester Baran
Fort Wayne
Republicans’ new lows no longer a surprise
Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough anymore. It’s time our politicians get off their NRA wallets and realize it isn’t always mental illness. It’s all those campaign ads showing off their big guns. It’s no wonder it brings out the likes of Kyle Rittenhouse who shot three, killed two and was made a hero.
Donald Trump and the Republican Party have made politics dirty business. It’s no longer about country but power and what they can put in their pockets. They don’t try to earn your vote; they just steal it and there’s no low too low for them to go.
This election you’d better know who and what you’re voting for.
Betty Allan
Fort Wayne
GOP shows indifference to Hoosiers’ plight
In the June 21 Journal Gazette, we were advised that hard-working Hoosiers will be paying 61 cents per gallon of gas in taxes to the state – which, may I please remind us all, has a $6 billion tax surplus.
Gov. Eric Holcomb previously promised a tax payment distribution of $125 to residents under the state’s automatic taxpayer refund law. Well, my husband and I haven’t received our payment yet, so I went to the treasurer’s website and called and was informed to not report that I haven’t got it because it may take until September for it to arrive. I wonder when we will get the second payment of $225 – next year?
Although Holcomb touts the second payment as “an inflation relief plan,” it is not. It is simply the above-referenced automatic refund law kicking in again. And if we don’t get it until next year, how is that helping with anything? Holcomb and the Republican supermajority in the legislature are doing nothing new to help. And yes, we may lose a little tax revenue from people driving through our state for a while, but many are cutting back on their traveling and we do have a $6 billion surplus.
Hoosiers need to start voting; and those who currently are voting must stop reflexively voting for the Republican Party because their parents and grandparents have always done so. They do not have your best interests in mind.
Vicky Foltz
Fort Wayne