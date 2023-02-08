Rush to judgment is often incorrect
Here we go again!
If you haven’t seen the images from Memphis concerning the recent physical mash-up between several Memphis police officers and arrestee Tyre Nichols, you’ve been hibernating.
Without even an arraignment or preliminary hearing, let alone a public trial, the officers have been eagerly convicted of several heinous crimes in Nichols’ death. Such is our condition in the public arena – immediate guilt without the slightest nod to the presumption of innocence.
In much the same way, guilt by public condemnation, racist George Zimmerman was guilty of the murder of Trayvon Martin. Until he wasn’t.
In much the same way, guilt by video, high school pro-lifer Nick Sandman was an insidious sinister bigoted hater of Indigenous drummers. Until he wasn’t.
In much the same way, guilt by video, Kyle Rittenhouse was a white supremacist murderer of white guys. Until he wasn’t.
In much the same way, Michael Brown became the poster child for the “Hands up, don’t shoot” movement from Ferguson, Missouri; until even the Obama Department of Justice showed he wasn’t surrendering when he was shot and had initially assaulted an officer precipitating his death.
Those scenes from Memphis were all noteworthy public convictions by a rabid, unknowledgeable and often valueless media more interested in air time, clicks or lines of print than truth. And we have, unfortunately, been all too eager to go along without the slightest questioning. This was so horrible to see it must be 100% true, just as the news reports claim. Except as in the above-noted events, those reports were initially wrong. These may be as well.
First impressions are not always the best or correct impressions. Allow the judicial system to work even as we remain skeptical. We will have plenty of time later to shred it if need be. Hopefully, cooler heads will prevail both behind the scenes and on the streets, and the truth of the incident will be known. As it stands now, we do not know.
Stan Jones
Spencerville
Party boat plan counter to county’s vision
River City Ventures’ proposal for a party boat(s) to be located on the St. Joseph River at the Parnell Street bridge is disturbing for a number of reasons. Most importantly: The project fails the Plan-It-Allen Comprehensive Plan.
1) The property surrounding the area is zoned residential, R2 and R3. The request to rezone the property to commercial would not be compatible with surrounding residential zoning.
2) Changing to commercial zoning to allow an outdoor bar and party barge tours every 15 minutes until possibly late night and early morning would negatively affect surrounding property values. An existing Rivergreenway trail sits along the river’s edge adjacent to the proposed property rezoning request. Environmental issues such as removal of the trees in the floodplain to construct the bar and boat docks affect the natural environment enjoyed by the users of the trail.
3) Safety in the operation of the boats including the attitude of its passengers for the residents of the surrounding neighborhood as well as trail users is a concern. There is also the behavior associated with a noisy bar scene and loud noise from loading and unloading the partygoers. These factors do not contribute to the morals, general welfare and safety of the general public.
River City Ventures is not without options to locate its party boats. An almost turnkey space is available on the Maumee River at the Tecumseh Street bridge.
Linda J. Kirby
Fort Wayne