Deflections can’t absolve Russia of responsibility
In the March 1 Journal Gazette, Tim Tiernon takes another stab at the war in Ukraine. He compares the defense budgets of NATO and Russia as well as the relative numbers of military personnel those two entities have. Then he says: “Committing NATO troops to Ukraine is almost a guarantee of nuclear war with Russia.”
So it appears Tiernon has turned the Russian invasion of Ukraine into a conflict between Russia and NATO. Does he interpret the support of NATO for the sovereign democratic nation of Ukraine to be an aggression against Russia? Apparently, he doesn’t spend much time reading the reporting on this topic in the world’s most reputable news outlets nor the reasoned opinions of respected thinkers in international relations. There is near-unanimity of thought that NATO is taking a very deliberate and reasoned approach to its aid for Ukraine, avoiding any appearance of provoking hostilities that would draw combatants from NATO members into this war. It seems to me Tiernon is himself giving currency to this speculative outcome.
He takes one more swing at shifting the focus of the war in Ukraine: “Ukraine is not defending Europe. It is simply attacking ethnic Russians who wish to be free of Ukraine.” Once again it must be reiterated that this war is the result of invasion of a sovereign state by the Russians. The Ukrainian forces are fighting against only those ethnic Russian separatists who have been at war with the legitimate government in Kyiv since 2014 and now fight alongside the Russian invaders.
The one true statement he makes is that “War in Ukraine is madness and endangers the world.” What Tiernon can’t seem to come to terms with is that Russia is the prime mover in this war and bears responsibility for all the pain, suffering and evil that has and will come of this conflict.
David Oberstar
Fort Wayne
Plant would promote wasteful use of water
In regard to the concrete plant they want to build in southern Allen County, right next to a stone quarry, how many times will they vote until they get the vote they want?
Five times the Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals has gotten together to pass it and failed. How many times do they keep trying until they get the votes they need?
They will meet again at 1 p.m. today in Room 35 of Citizen Square. I hope they don’t pass it again. Why? The stone quarry itself pumps water 24-7 into a creek.
Our water table has been taking a big hit. They say the new concrete plant will lower our water table so much that it will double the amount of water used.
Neighbors rely on private wells. If this concrete plant gets the votes, we can say goodbye to our water table.
We always try to figure out new ways to screw over the next generation. Here we go again.
Wasteful, wasteful ... that’s the American way.
Roger K. Scherer
Hoagland
Allegation unsupported
When former state superintendent Jennifer McCormick commented that vouchers are “a program for wealthy, white, suburban kids,” I’m assuming she refers to the increase in the income levels for eligible families. The Journal Gazette neither quoted her nor provided evidence that the program is only or predominantly used by this demographic.
My children attend a wonderful parochial school that is 90% minority and low-income students, and the majority of the families are voucher families. Many low-income and non-white families take advantage of this program to educate their kids in schools they see as best for their families. I am offended that any leader (and aspiring politician) would attempt this straw man argument to earn points, and continue to be disappointed in Journal Gazette coverage that rarely provides statistics to back opinions.
Elizabeth Hoham
Fort Wayne