Russian sops to democracy are provably unreliable
Tim Tiernon’s misguided letter (Aug. 18) is riddled with inaccuracies and fundamental misunderstandings regarding Russia and its nefarious designs on Europe.
He is right in highlighting the necessity of democratic practice through referendums that can circumvent the traditional legislative process to settle large and controversial policy questions. It certainly should be exercised more frequently in this country.
This persuasive remedy to our own domestic ills is then shoehorned into a vastly disparate and unrelated context: Ukraine.
First, the facts. Russia is not a democracy, nor does it promote democratic principles. It’s a corrupt and violent kleptocracy whose aim is to restore some semblance of the Russian empire through naked violence, political subterfuge and vast amounts of disinformation. They have no true succession rules or checks and balances but are governed by a capricious and cruel man.
When convenient, the Russians are using the façade of “democracy” in occupied territories to slowly chip away at a sovereign and free Ukraine by supporting these referendums. A cursory Google search indicates that Russia does not have free and fair elections nor would they allow them in any territory they occupy and control. To trust elections run by Moscow over those run by Kyiv stretches the limits of credulity. It can’t be believed by a critically thinking person.
Let us be clear: The Russian goal for Ukraine is its destruction and absorption into a greater Russian empire. Full stop. Russia will take any means and any length of time to achieve those ends. Democracy, rule of law and self-governance are of the least importance to them. To think otherwise is to cover for and shield a ghastly regime whose only language is that of violence.
Real support for Ukraine is helping them defeat the invaders, not by issuing endless apologies for Russian crimes.
Ryan Bertl
Fort Wayne
Appalling billboards
Is anyone else appalled by the new billboards advertising gun sales indicating that owning a gun brings faster service than calling 911?
Debbie Smith
Fort Wayne
Greedy politicians ignore planet’s cries for help
The human race is fast becoming the proverbial frog in the pot of water. As the heat is turned up in the pot, the frog does not realize it is being cooked and now is too weak to jump out of the pot. Death is imminent.
We are killing our planet in slow motion by killing our atmosphere. The sun is trying to kill us 24/7/365, and now we have opened the door. If we continue on the path we are going down, that door will be completely open in 100 years.
If you have children who are 2 to 4 years old now, do you really want them to be living in a nocturnal society in 60 years? When summertime temps outside start to reach 120 degrees daily, it will be too hot to be outside in the sun. If that happens, then all outdoor activity will have to be at night.
The earth is screaming for help, but so many politicians are beholden to big energy or have investments in big energy that they only worry about how much money they can get from energy lobbyists to stay in power. So, they are willing to look the other way as the pot boils.
Fort Wayne had a storm that dropped almost 10 inches of rain in a day. How many times do you remember that happening? Maybe never in your lifetime. What will next year bring?
It’s time to vote for the planet and not for greedy politicians who don’t care what happens to your kids in 60 years.
D.R. Murphy
Fort Wayne