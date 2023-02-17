Sacrificing a public good not worth any gains
The proposed riverside development at Spy Run Extended and Parnell avenues has drawn a lot of criticism. I am a conservation biologist, so I might be expected to focus upon environmental consequences.
What I highlight instead are the loss of a public good and safety considerations.
The public good I am referring to is the experience of being outside, off the roads, transporting yourself with your human engine, and without having to unduly worry about colliding with cars and other cross-traffic. Those who enjoy the Rivergreenway anywhere along its length can relate. At this location, just south of Johnny Appleseed Park, the trail takes you along the St. Joseph River, in the floodplain, and you really do feel apart from the surrounding urban environment.
But safety first. Along this segment of the bike path, you may be moving at a good clip, but there are assorted blind spots and there is traffic in the form of other frisky cyclists, walkers and bird watchers. If a dock were constructed, the additional pedestrian cross-traffic load would make the area a disastrous hodgepodge of activity that would no doubt cause injuries.
One “solution” would be to reroute the bike path so it lies next to Parnell and Spy Run. This is not a solution, since it would introduce tight turns making the bridge underpass blind spot much worse, and introduce the need to navigate at least one if not two entries into the development.
Moving the bike path dramatically degrades the present experience the pathway offers. Why are we sacrificing the enjoyment and potentially the safety of hundreds of people a day for the profit of a few? Why give away this collective benefit, one that greatly enriches the quality of place we are seeking as a community?
These days we are bombarded with losses that cumulatively reduce the quality of life in our fine city – losses for us as residents, and losses in our ability to attract talent also looking for quality of place, which for many includes opportunities for outdoor recreation and experiencing nature. We should not be so quick to give up such resources when what we have is already quite limited.
Bruce Kingsbury
Fort Wayne
Development not worth sacrifice of beauty
We walked our dog recently on the section of the Rivergreenway near Parnell Avenue that is the subject of discussion for being moved or changed because of a private business.
We enjoyed being close to the river and the trees, and we weren’t alone; we saw another dog walker, multiple bikers and a mother with two children, all on a chilly February afternoon.
It is a beautiful and peaceful part of the trail that obviously floods regularly, but the rest of the time can be enjoyed by all the residents of the city who want to walk or bike or just be by the river. We can’t imagine how different it would be with a party-focused business right on top of it with people constantly crossing the trail. We both remarked that we were glad we don’t live in the houses across the river or in the apartments on the same side if the rezoning for a party-oriented private business were to be approved.
We’re for the right kind of development of our riverfront – think Promenade Park – but this plan is not a smart one and asks for the community to give up too much for the benefit of one private business. Moving the path would be quite expensive and would radically change the experience for those using the greenway (travel along a busy street vs. through the woods along the river).
If they leave the path in its current location and there is increased traffic and noise from that business, is that fair to the rest of us, especially those who live nearby or those of us who want enjoy the beauty of the river?
We think the business owners should have put more thought into it before they purchased the land. We think they should look elsewhere for a location for their party business and not assume the public will fund a retrofitting that destroys local beauty to the detriment to those who already use and love the greenway and our rivers.
Todd Campbell and Colleen Carpenter
Fort Wayne