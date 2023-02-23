School board race no place for party partisanship
House Bill 1240 seeks to have school board candidates declare party affiliation on local ballots. A televised PBS forum on this bill had promoters claiming this was necessary for the public to gain information on candidates.
Candidates for school boards can place information about themselves on pre-ballot releases and other media, just as do other people running for offices. If those running for office do not avail themselves of these means to inform voters, then voters can simply not vote for them.
In 1796, George Washington published his Farewell Address. In his years as a patriot leader, he had come to realize the danger of party politics. His address lays out arguments and warnings about petty factionalism when party politics enters the administration of public services. We recently saw school board meetings descend into unruly and divisive mayhem and public threats of violence made to educators.
Adding party polemics to school board dynamics leads to alienation and discord. Sound deliberation among stakeholders about educating our youth deserves focus on effective educational strategies. Party identities divert energy to organized factions that destroy collaborative environments. Reasoned outcomes won’t come from the drama politics that result from extreme party manipulation.
I am a former career teacher and have voted in several states and communities. I firmly believe if you have not researched candidates but simply vote based on party identity you are not exercising responsible voter discretion.
Party focus by its very nature misrepresents the opinions and aims of those reaching for the best in democratic systems in government.
Nick Wilhelm
Fort Wayne
Praise for trash pickup
I used to dread garbage pickup. With our previous vendor, you never knew when your garbage would be picked up. What a pleasure to have service on a regular basis. This is just a small detail in life but it means so much. Good job, GFL Environmental!
Pat DeKoninck Rinehart
Fort Wayne
Commissioners earn praise for thankless job
A judge decided we need a new jail or remodel the old one. We know we need a jail in our community, but no one wants it in their end of town. How do you win? You can’t.
I want to thank commissioners Therese Brown, Rich Beck and Nelson Peters. They took on a $350 million project in a short period of time. They listened to the community. They met face to face with residents. They have been as transparent as possible. I believe they listened to people about location, mental health, costs and even what direction it will face.
A thankless job well done!
Pat Sullivan
Fort Wayne
Representatives’ reactions worse then kindergartners
Having been a kindergarten teacher for many years and expecting self-control, respect and good behavior from my 5-year-olds, I was appalled at the rudeness and lack of respect shown at the State of the Union address. The American people deserve better representation than what we witnessed.
This was a spectacle for all of the world to see. A number of members of Congress would benefit from reading “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.”
Mary Short
Fort Wayne