Public school funding remains under attack
With the return of school, let’s look at how public education is affected by our supermajority Republicans’ fleecing of public school districts’ funding.
Huntington County was stripped of $1 million last school year alone. The money, which is paid by property owners, leaves the county for non-public schools, some operating as church-affiliated schools. Churches are tax exempt. I have to wonder how much in property tax dollars is being missed by churches not paying. One such entity owns more than 3,000 acres in the town of Warren.
Maybe someone can explain why a church-affiliated school in Allen County is getting Huntington and Wabash counties’ tax dollars. As a landowner and a farming family, I want my public education dollars to stay in Huntington County.
Now let’s talk about Senate Bill 395 regarding the removal of textbook fees. Do not be fooled by this tactic of “supporting” families. What is not being said is that this fee slashing will not be replaced. As maddening as book fees are, that is how public schools got needed income that has been stripped from them.
I challenge our supermajority to dig deep into their full pockets and the billions in state surplus to donate to the many charitable groups providing school supplies. That $1 million stripped from Huntington County plus lost book fee revenue would go a long way to taking some of the costs off the backs of the working class. At the very least, Mr. Gerry Mander should put up coin. After all, he is most responsible for Indiana’s horrid standing in educating the youth of this state.
This Republican bunch is also responsible for silencing teachers by stripping them of collective bargaining, and now they have legislated them completely out of any discussions pertaining to contracts or working conditions. There are more than 1,000 openings across Indiana public schools because of this continued fleecing and the policies that come with it.
Mr. Gerry Mander can be defeated, but only if we get ourselves registered to vote then vote in full force to stop this private overtaking of education. Property tax dollars must remain in the county, not in offering plates across the state.
Joyce Bentz
Huntington
Coliseum welcome home proper cheer for veterans
A friend of mine went on the Purple Heart Honor Flight. So I went to the Coliseum for the ceremony for the vets. It was great.
So many people stayed late after the flight was delayed because of bad weather. The vets got off of the buses and were led down rows and rows of cheering, clapping and flag-waving people. I was in the line shaking the honorees hands and thanking them for their service. They all looked tired but had smiles on their faces.
A woman who was with her husband on the flight came over to me and thanked me for being there. Then she whispered in my ear and said that the last time her husband was in a line like this, he was returning from Vietnam and was spit on. Then she said that this was so much nicer, kissed me on the cheek and continued on. You know, Fort Wayne, I think we got it right this time. Great job to all those who do the work to put the Honor Flight on. Thank you.
Kevin Pappert
New Haven