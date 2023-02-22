Seduction of patriotism a powerful, false lure
Patriotism is our god of war.
He safeguards our homeland, and he protects our liberties. He exacts human sacrifice and the commission of depredations for this service. We build shrines in his honor where we express our gratitude to him and pledge our fealty to him.
But is this too high a price to pay for the benefits we receive? Our war aims are seldom met; the world is not a safer place; and our liberties are bent to serve his purpose.
After years in Vietnam, the country fell to the communist forces. In Afghanistan, al-Qaeda morphed into ISIS; and there were no weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. Internationally, Ukraine is at war, the Mideast is in constant turmoil, Taiwan looms as a hotspot and North Korea is a loony bin. At the same time, the use of tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield is gaining currency.
At home, dissent is always constricted in time of war, privacy is shrinking as surveillance technology advances, police forces are armed with military-grade weaponry and citizens are armed to defend themselves against the police as well as other citizens.
Patriotism is a false and seductive god. He recently grumbled over the defilement of national pride and the violation of our sovereign airspace by a Chinese “spy” balloon. In a knee-jerk reaction, we shot down the balloon, and now we are thumping our chests and demanding redress.
Is there a God of peace we can turn to as our protector, or is this heresy?
Chester Baran
Fort Wayne
Cigarette tax hike win-win for health
Indiana lawmakers are considering proposals this year that would inject as much as $200 million to $300 million into public health and behavioral health programs. For a state that ranks nearly dead last in health funding, that seems like a good start.
But why stop there? Indiana’s high smoking rate also needs to be addressed. Health and business groups have advocated for a cigarette tax increase for years to drive down the smoking rate and improve health. It seems like this year is the perfect time to do it.
Raising the cigarette tax by $2 per pack will help tens of thousands of adults quit smoking and protect tens of thousands more youth from ever becoming addicted. It would also generate significant new revenue that lawmakers could use to fund public health programs.
It is a win-win that I hope lawmakers will take. Let’s raise the cigarette tax to both fund and improve public health.
Pam Potts
Fort Wayne
Downtown loses patron over parking policies
On Feb. 7, I took my family to Fort Wayne’s Landing for a dinner in celebration of my granddaughter’s birthday.
Our reservation was for 7 p.m., and at this hour of the evening I understood parking in ungated areas is free. Coming out of the restaurant at 8:30 p.m., we discovered a parking ticket written by ABM Parking Service.
What this ticket means to me is that I and my family will not be partaking in the downtown restaurants or taverns.
Gary Whit
Fort Wayne
State of the Union response was without relevance
Prior to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, many TV commentators were discussing why the GOP selected Sarah Huckabee Sanders to deliver the GOP response. Following her response, the question remains.
Her response was irrelevant. She blamed the Democrats for everything. She spoke of her experience in the White House but omitted her lying. She spoke of being elected governor by the citizens of Arkansas and her plans for the dumbing down of Arkansas.
Elaine Bowers
Fort Wayne