Election denier antithetical to Lutheran mission
Providing a platform for political demagogue Mollie Z. Hemingway and her book “Rigged: How The Media, Big Tech, and Democrats Seized Our Elections” is wrong.
As educators, our responsibility is to teach factually accurate information, even when it might be uncomfortable or conflict with our personal political views. Indeed, the pursuit of grace and truth is at the heart of every Lutheran education, and Hemingway’s irresponsible rhetoric and willful deceit about the 2020 election fly in the face of both.
By shining an uncritical spotlight on Hemingway’s deliberate dishonesty, the Lutheran Schools Partnership dishonors the service of Lutheran educators in northeast Indiana going as far back as 1837 and tarnishes the goodwill they’ve built up in this community over that time.
At minimum, the Lutheran Schools Partnership should bar Hemingway at their event from promoting both her book and spreading the lie that the 2020 presidential election results were any less legitimate than those in 2016.
Sarah Styf
Former teacher, Concordia Lutheran High School
Mary Ann Oberholtzer
Former principal, Lutheran South Unity School
Alicia Drier
Former teacher, Concordia Lutheran High School
Carrie Harmon
Former teacher, Concordia Lutheran High School
Nathan Gotsch
Former teacher, Concordia Lutheran High School
Commissioner accountability must be stepped up
Public school administrators and teachers often have to deal with societal problems not of their making or control. One is the very large imprint of the criminal justice system on our communities. There is a high likelihood in northeast Indiana that a teacher will be dealing with a student whose parents have been incarcerated. An April 29, 2016, Journal Gazette op-ed pointed out:
“The 2015 Indiana Youth Survey, which asks questions of students in grades 6 through 12 in schools around the state, found that 23.2% of students in northeast Indiana who participated in the survey had a parent who had been incarcerated during the student’s lifetime.”
And if it follows state trends, the effect is disproportionately seen by Black Hoosiers. Though I have not seen Allen County specific statistics published regarding this, in 2019, Black Hoosiers were imprisoned at more than five times the rate of whites.
How could it be argued this disparity is not a result of America’s terrible history of systemic racism? It seems obvious this disparity can’t be separated from this larger history succinctly described by Ta-Nehisi Coates as: “Two hundred fifty years of slavery. Ninety years of Jim Crow. Sixty years of separate but equal. Thirty-five years of racist housing policy. Until we reckon with our compounding moral debts, America will never be whole.”
The Allen County Commissioners now have until after the election to zero in on a location for the jail. The commissioners have failed to be transparent on the matters of the jail. If elected commissioner, I would hold the remaining commissioners accountable by putting them on the record with discussion and making them vote on matters they seem to avoid.
I think the commissioners should already have created a fund to contract for an in-depth study of Allen County’s criminal justice system. I believe the commissioners and other public officials can and should be doing more to move away from the current affinity toward locking up more and more nonviolent individuals.
Jorge Fernandez
Fort Wayne
Correction
A Sept. 6 letter by Diane Jones should have read, “All but one word of the Aug. 29 Page 1A headline was correct: Convention of States is a group striving to use Article V of the Constitution to save the Constitution.”