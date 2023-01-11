Constituent service claims come with questions
On Dec. 25, Robert Beatty (Letters) bestowed all types of kudos on Rep. Jim Banks and what an asset he is to the 3rd District. I disagree.
Beatty claims to have run into Banks at a “local store” (pretty sure it wasn’t a grocery store since I believe his children attend school in Virginia and his wife is a vice president of a lobbying firm called “Family Policy Foundation and Alliance,” an ultra-religious conservative group headquartered in Virginia). During their little chat another veteran just happens to walk by, and Banks asks how the Honor Flight was. Beatty, who says he was a lieutenant and a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, had never heard of them. That is a little hard to swallow since the JG has covered the Honor Flights, as had the local TV news. And since he complained about all the letters against Banks, I am pretty sure he reads at least some of the paper.
Next, Beatty says he is an accountant who had a client who waited 21/2 years for a refund (one has to wonder how many extensions he asked for and whether he was under audit). You can be pretty sure Banks had nothing to do with the refund unless he has President Joe Biden on speed dial who then in turn immediately called Janet Yellen who ran over and had the IRS quickly cut a check. You see, Banks is part of the legislative branch of the government and the IRS is part of the executive branch. Can you imagine if all 435 House members and 100 senators were constantly chasing down tax refunds for their constituents?
The next time Beatty runs into Banks at the “local store,” could he ask him a couple of questions for me?
1) When is the next scheduled evening town hall in Fort Wayne? I would like to attend.
2) What did Banks do with his family home in Columbia City and where does he claim now to reside in the 3rd District? Inquiring minds want to know.
I am just not buying what Beatty is selling.
Thom Bauer
Fort Wayne
Open borders costing nation jobs, lives
A real example of illegal immigration and how it hurt locals:
My father worked at Anchor Hocking Glass in Winchester until he retired. The book, “Glass House,” is written primarily about the Anchor Hocking plant in Lancaster, Ohio. Poor management (people hired into the highest positions were brought in from outside the community and corporation), with the help of cheap product entering the country from China, led to the No. 1 plant shutting its doors (after certain people lined their pockets). The new management had not maintained the equipment.
My Daddy’s responsibility was to repair parts. As a non-degree engineer, he had several patents on his ideas which brought him some pretty good checks. He knew the glass industry well. He, and others like him, kept Anchor Hocking running. (Daddy retired in the 1970s).
The Lancaster plant was reopened with illegal immigrants bused from Oklahoma in 2008. Those employees who had worked in that plant their entire lives weren’t called back. In that year in Ohio, there were only 69 illegal immigrants sent back by the feds. But one day they came to the plant. They got only two because the rest actually ran out of the plant. One illegal teen answered his phone in class and stood up and walked out of the classroom. I have no idea where the others went.
I feel sorry for any U.S. citizen who loses his job and is replaced with illegal immigrants who work for cheaper wages.
I think our military should be at the border with bullhorns and rifles. We are in a war causing more deaths from drugs entering the border than died in the Vietnam War. There has been enough fentanyl confiscated to poison every single person in the U.S.
We are a country without borders. Bullhorns and rifles. It is time!
Linda Zimmerman
Columbia City