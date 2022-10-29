Genealogy work reveals many points of pride
On Memorial Day I got to thinking about honoring my ancestors who were veterans. For me to put a flag on each grave would involve thousands of miles of travel because their graves are spread all over our country. So the thought occurred to me that I could honor them with signs in my yard listing their names and the wars they served in.
So I began to do some research. Even if I limited my listing to immediate family and first cousins, I still came up with quite a list.
There was a family story passed down that my great great great grandfather, Isaac Sowards, fought in the American Revolution. My research found this story was not true. He fought in the French and Indian War (1754-63). He received a land warrant, which he cashed in for land in western Virginia (now West Virginia).
When I added those veterans in my wife’s family, the number grew substantially.
My wife’s half brother was a pilot in China. When war with Japan was declared, his unit was sent to replace the “Flying Tigers,” a voluntary unit. He was lost in the last month of that war in China.
My uncle was a career soldier. When his son was drafted and sent to Vietnam, he immediately volunteered for Vietnam so his son would be transferred away (Army policy: Only one family member would serve in Vietnam. Other family members would be transferred to a safer place.). Their service there overlapped by five days. Unfortunately, his son was killed by a mortar in that five-day period.
I would like to see others share who in their families were veterans. If many people shared, it would make many of us realize the sacrifices made through the years.
Neil Sowards
Fort Wayne
Some traits to avoid in would-be leaders
Who boasted: “I have no conscience. ... I shall shrink from nothing. ... We have no scruples. ... There is no such thing as truth. ... We are at the end of the Age of Reason. ... The Ten Commandments have lost their validity. ... The Sermon on the Mount is for idiots. ... Promises, agreements, treaties are sheer stupidity; they are made to be broken. ... Anyone whose conscience is so tender is a fool.”
These are all quotes from Adolf Hitler, whose own axiom was that “Any lie if big enough and told often enough will be believed.” Some psychiatrists say Hitler was a psychopathic, escapist type with a complex effecting megalomania. He was considered to be ignorant, not a military genius, mainly just a rabble rouser.
These quotes and traits remind me of many of our present and past political leaders. If any candidate meets these criteria or does not condemn those who profess such axioms, they are anarchist and need to be treated as such. My own principles say re-elect no one.
I have never meet a financially poor politician. Why?
Marlin Culy
New Haven
Administration reckless with energy policy
How does President Joe Biden think releasing up to 10 million more barrels of oil from the strategic reserve is a good idea? Tapping the strategic reserve in the world’s current tense climate is dangerous, given our dependence on countries that, in some cases, actually hate us. These suppliers have a strategic advantage over the U.S.
The current policy on domestic oil production leaves America militarily disadvantaged. They could also use their power, surrendered by the policies of this administration, to cripple our economy.
I also understand the need to convert our energy to renewable and clean resources. I believe that until those resources are developed, we, the people, need an increase in domestic production of oil to reduce the cost at the pump. It is my understanding that oil produced domestically is, by far, cleaner than our foreign suppliers’. We need this so we’re not dependent on foreign sources that are not our allies and are using the power surrendered to them by the current administration.
This administration’s policy is breaking the financial backs of average citizens. I’ll be voting to change who’s in charge. You should, too.
Lui D’Angelo
Fort Wayne