A simple solution on representation
I am responding to David Slosson’s query (Letters, Nov. 12) regarding how a political representative could represent all of their constituents to their satisfaction even if the representative is not a member of the same party. The answer is to tell the truth and act with integrity while fighting to expand voting and end gerrymandering.
Scott D. Rumage
Fort Wayne
Mayor’s reputation will survive Arp’s attacks
Jason Arp needs to worry about his job as president of our City Council and quit bashing our mayor, Tom Henry.
The mayor has admitted his guilt and been sentenced: end of news story. Arp’s try at cutting the mayor’s budget would have hurt not only his office but all the other divisions; shame on him.
We don’t need body camera footage. The mayor has stated the police were very professional and, according to the police, so was Mayor Henry.
I know it’s no excuse but Henry is dealing with major health problems with his wife Cindy and a lot of problems running our city. That’s hard on any man.
I would hope the citizens of Fort Wayne can remember what Henry has done in the past and not hold him liable for one mistake.
Arp shouldn’t throw rocks, and I, for one, don’t want him as our mayor ever.
Danny Jackson
Fort Wayne
Development will alter Rivergreenway character
Trail users need to pay attention to River City Ventures’ plan of development for the southwest corner of Spy Run Extended and Parnell Avenue (“Commission hears concerns of river project,” Nov. 8).
The development of the property includes five docks on city property for private use only along this section of the St. Joe River where the Rivergreenway trail runs along the river. The pontoons are the Rum Runner boats that operated out of Guldin Park last summer.
Each boat has room for 15 passengers. With five boats in operation, there could be 75 people waiting to get on the boats in this area and 75 people getting off the boats at the same time every hour. In this section of the Rivergreenway, there isn’t that much space between the trail and the river. There are also five blind spots and entries from both ends are down a hill.
Add the fact that when people have been drinking, they might not be paying attention to whether congregating on the trail could cause a problem.
Just imagine trying to bike through this with your children. I hope I am not the only one thinking this quiet, safe trail that takes one into Johnny Appleseed Park will become an unsafe environment.
Cathie Rowand
Fort Wayne
Recycling service slips
I celebrated too soon (Letters, Oct. 21). My recycling was missed again.
I was hoping our new hauler would be better than Red River. I have reported missed pickup every two weeks to 311 since July 1. So far, that has been a no-action waste of time.
Both alleys on each side of Eby Avenue get no regular service. I have to give a big darn it; no whoo hoo this time.
Ralph Hays
Fort Wayne
Grateful?
What are you feeling thankful for this Thanksgiving? Let us know by noon today at letters@jg.net or by mail to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN, 46802 for possible inclusion on our Thanksgiving page.