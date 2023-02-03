Tax rules slanted in favor of the rich
It has been said that those who fail to learn the lessons of the past are doomed to repeat them. The Great Depression was the result of too much money being controlled a very few. People committed suicide when the stock market went into failure mode, the result of rampant mergers making huge companies of smaller ones that were better off remaining small.
Witness recent mergers such as Chrysler and Fiat. How about the 48 railroads that used to end or start in Chicago? Every day, it seems, more companies seek to join together, promising to make a smoother-running operation and a guarantee of no layoffs.
How do you spell inflation? How about G-R-E-E-D?
After the first $100 million, how much more can one person need to be happy, except maybe to bribe a senator or congressman to fix tax laws so the ultra-rich do not have to pay income tax?
Ronald Reagan instigated the idea of trickle-down taxation. Look at where that put the wealthiest people: tax-free or nearly so. Where was the trickle supposed to go? Why are there levels of income tax? Set a poverty level according to income and family size, and everybody who earns above that number, tax at 10% or 15%.
One of the biggest expenses in the national debt is the 80% retirement for House and Senate members after five years of service. That comes out of the general fund, into which politicians have paid nothing. Who wouldn’t like having nearly $140,000 yearly income that doesn’t get taxed?
Another annoying item! The IRS taxes profits made in any savings accounts. Claim a loss and that is fictitious money in their estimation, and nothing can be deducted. In the past year, my IRA has lost more than $100,000 that cannot be claimed as such. It is real money to me and my family.
It might be time for a change of rules.
Don Hicks
Fort Wayne
Biden’s pension bailout politics at its worst
According to the New York Times, “President Biden ... (is) investing $36 billion in federal funds to save the pensions of more than 350,000 union workers and retirees, a demonstration of commitment to labor just a week after a rupture over an imposed settlement of a threatened rail strike.”
This isn’t right. I totally believe it’s not the feds’ job to bail them out with our money. Do you think the 350,000 union workers’ votes were just bought by Biden and paid for with our tax dollars?
That money would have been better spent on the VA and our veterans. It would have been better spent to reinvest in Social Security. According to CNBC: “Current workers will still receive Social Security benefits after the trust fund’s reserves become depleted in 2034, but it’s possible that future retirees will only receive 78% of their full benefits unless Congress acts.”
How can we afford this when we’re topping $31 trillion in debt already? If you and I ran our households or businesses like the government runs our country, we would be on the streets.
Stand up, America. Call your senators and representatives. Call the White House. Tell them that you’re tired of this garbage and you’re not going to take it anymore. It shouldn’t matter what side of the aisle you’re on. It’s not right.
Lui D’Angelo
Fort Wayne