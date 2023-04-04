Commercial solar ban against Whitley interests
As a lifelong resident of northeast Indiana, I’ve always heard platitudes about the importance of small government, freedom and liberty, and energy independence. Yet, seemingly, the Whitley County Commissioners are about to approve a blanket ban on commercial solar that goes against all those ideas.
I read quotes like, “...(W)e don’t know what the long-term effects projects like this could have on our land, our community or our environment.” Even if you don’t acknowledge the science of climate change, we know solar is far safer and cleaner than coal, natural gas and nuclear. Using “the environment” as a stall tactic? That’s gutsy.
Of course, some say, “It’s just a year. We need more time!” “We need more time!” is the clarion call of NIMBYism. I’ve engaged in my fair share of zoning action and have lost my share of battles. In that time, potential developers (including the one I worked for) go somewhere else, giving another county the tax revenue we could certainly use.
Beyond the environmental aspects, businesses (including the manufacturers we claim to want to be attracting) are interested in purchasing clean energy not only because of the cleanliness of the energy but because of the predictability of the price. It’s a competitive world, and banning solar in such a heavy-handed fashion is just one more reason to not move a business here.
Where, exactly, should we get our electricity from? It sure seems like they’d prefer we just keep buying and burning dead dinosaurs, which, economically speaking, isn’t a long-term recipe for stability.
I urge the commissioners to consider voting against a blanket ban of commercial solar. Tweak the overlay district, fine. I’m not an idiot; I understand the game. A straight ban is anti-capitalist, heavy-handed and ludicrous.
Spencer Mize
Fort Wayne
Wind, solar power proven inefficient
How can anyone sit by and watch their tax dollars pay for 19th-century technology when it’s so obvious that “climate change” is a scam? It was in the 1920s and it still is today.
Northeastern REMC, of all organizations, is building a 40-acre solar farm near Huntertown. How did that get approved by Allen County officials? More and more information is coming to light that wind and solar infrastructure not only consume valuable land but actually raise your utility rates.
A recent article printed in the Cowboy State Daily from Wyoming, a state littered with wind and solar projects for years, states: “When the wind isn’t blowing or the sun not shining, coal-fired and natural gas-fired power plants increase their output to cover the lack of energy from wind and solar farms. Without this dispatchable power available, the lights don’t stay on.”
Wind and solar are enormously inefficient compared to their installation cost. The Cowboy State Daily goes on to add, “When these full analyses are done, the more a grid tries to reach 100% renewable energy, the more costs will skyrocket and the more the grid will become unreliable.”
So why would Northeastern REMC, a member-owned cooperative which should know better, waste my dollars on ancient technology? It’s political smoke and mirrors. France and other countries in the rest of the world have turned to nuclear power, which is 100% green and cheap.
I feel like I’m watching the movie “Dumb and Dumberer”!
Jeff Ott
South Whitley
Election deadline
