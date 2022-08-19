Solar panel siting must be more strategic
In the Aug. 14 edition, there was an article about EDP Renewables’ proposal to place a solar panel farm in the Monroeville area.
Solar energy is the future, but putting it on prime farmland is a concern. There will come the day when the noon “breaking news” will be that the last barrel of oil or the last cubic foot of natural gas has just been pumped out of the caverns of the earth.
Has EDP Renewables or any other solar panel or turbine wind energy company ever considered building on miles (acres) of non-productive land? Land, for the most part, ready on which to build.
Why would it not be feasible to place solar panels on the median strips and interchanges of interstate and intrastate highways? If Indiana has 800 miles of such highways, if 40% of such lands were usable for solar panels, 1,000 panels could be placed around an interchange, and 5,000 panels could be placed on each mile, could that possibly be 2 million solar panels? Would it not be feasible to have EV charging stations every 25 miles or so?
Prime farmland is disappearing. It is understandable that a yearly lease income is tempting.
Ray Doyle
Fort Wayne
DeKalb inmates’ rights limited by COVID-19
What was initially called “quarantine” by DeKalb County Community Corrections is now being called “enhanced prevention strategies for correctional and detention facilities.” Only a handful tested positive for COVID-19 prior to July 20, and no new cases have been found since, yet we are still restricted from our passes, religious freedoms and, for many, AA and NA meetings that are a part of our rehabilitation program.
Anything that guarantees that DeKalb County Community Corrections gets its money is still allowed. If that is the case, why are the employees of the facility allowed to come and go as they please? Are they immune to COVID and the transmission of it? Are only the inmates susceptible to getting COVID?
All of this is a show of control on the part of DeKalb County Community Corrections. Some of us work among hundreds of people, yet that is OK but spending time with a handful of loved ones is forbidden?
They tell us all activities except for court-ordered and program requirements are restricted. Community service is a requirement, yet conveniently it has been placed “on hold.” Most cases have a requirement of NA/AA meetings to help in our rehabilitation, yet those are no longer allowed. Church is a religious freedom and right, and it has been taken away as well. Our earned privileges have been taken as well.
I just want to know when the power trip will end.
Chris Allen
Auburn
Newly collected revenue can help pay for priorities
An Aug. 17 letter from Bruce Cynar struck a note with me. He asks why spend $7.83 billion on new enforcement agents at the IRS instead of adding new police officers, border patrol agents and DEA agents.
We all know Cynar’s politics, but if you didn’t his priorities would tell you everything you need to know. The new expenditures are expected to bring in $203.7 billion over a nine-year period. How many police, DEA and border agents will that pay for?
Cynar’s good at math; I’m sure he can figure it out.
Dennis Powell
Fort Wayne