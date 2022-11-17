Free nations must stand solidly with Ukraine
It should be obvious that Russian leaders want to eliminate democracies. They have said so in veiled terms for quite some time. I believe western democratic nations are obliged to come to Ukraine’s defense uncategorically.
Russian autocrats have proven they are pathological liars. The “agreements” they sign are trashed within weeks. The war crimes they have committed are testimony to their barbarous nature: torture and murder of civilians, destruction of civilian infrastructure, threats of nuclear strikes. Russia’s leaders always swear they do not commit war crimes, then blatantly do so anyway.
Who should address these issues? The “United” Nations is powerless because two autocratic regimes have veto power over any use of force against aggressors – Russia and the People’s Republic of China. Several “democratic” governments are complicit in the attempted rape of Ukraine by not openly opposing the crime. To name a few: India, South Africa, Brazil and Turkey. Some of these the U.S. counts as allies. But they have their own agendas, which entail an incestuous relationship with the Russian bear.
Taking the right moral steps in this struggle entails serious risks with nuclear annihilation for humanity. The alternative is a slow, costly and inevitable progression to this same result.
The United States and its NATO allies must provide protection to Ukraine’s citizens and to their right to produce and export their agricultural products. The Black Sea still has international waters. These should be free for all nations to use. Again, the UN will not ensure this free passage. NATO must step up into this role.
Bob Van Rooyen
Fort Wayne
‘Woke’ is a state to which we all should aspire
I didn’t understand what “woke” was. I asked my husband. He told me. I then Googled it.
Woke: alert to injustice in society, especially racism.
That definition was added to the dictionary in 2017. It also said it’s an English adjective meaning “alert to racial prejudice and discrimination that originated in African-American vocabulary.”
Nowhere does it say it is the devil versus God. The war between these two has been going on since Day One. People who spew about being woke need to know what they are saying.
Ministers spewing that woke is the left fighting the right is ludicrous.
Don’t you feel we are all “woke”? We should all care about injustices in this world. We should all work together, not against one another.
I was told that Ruth Bader Ginsburg was “woke.” Yes! She cared about injustices in the world. She didn’t sprout horns and have 666 tattooed on her head.
If churches want to spew politics in their message, they need to pay taxes.
Cheryl A. Janeway
New Haven
Let people weigh in on jail solution
I agree that the people of Fort Wayne should have some input when it comes to the jail situation. Possibly the jail could be divided into sections for prisoners and the new facility for those who need medical guidance for addiction and an area for people with mental problems on a temporary basis or however it needs to be sectioned.
Does anyone know if the standing jail building could be built higher?
It is such a great location where it stands today for its usage; county and city merged together for a reason. Surely, we do not intend to undo what it took years to unite, do we? That would not be the right thing to do.
Babette Mires
Fort Wayne
