Performance antidote to our corporate existence
I arrived late for the Dec. 10 free holiday concert at Plymouth Congregational Church, performed by striking musicians of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra.
The packed house meant several of us were left standing in the vestibule back of the sanctuary. It felt good to stand for my dedicated and talented friends in the orchestra, to hold a place and be at attention to support the very survival of such high-quality music.
It’s unjust, unwise and out of balance for an administrative staff to earn six figures while orchestra members must hold multiple jobs to feed and care for their families. This must be corrected.
The monetization of everything decides and promotes only that which yields the highest profit at the lowest cost for the few who “own” the systems and infrastructure within which the rest of us must compete for scraps. Education has been transmogrified into a cookie-cutter drone factory where STEM is promoted and well-funded, and the arts are reduced or eliminated. We need all of the above to live a truly rich, full life.
It’s no wonder mental illness and gun violence are at an all-time high. The love of money degrades and ruins what could be a wonderful life for all of us – wonderful like the precision, virtuosity and absolute heart in the musicians’ performance. My soul was fed in a way that can only be done by people who’ve made a lifetime commitment to their craft. Bravo and thank you, Philharmonic musicians, for that tremendous gift.
Randy Romero
Leo-Cedarville
Dire predictions threaten to become our reality
The first Earth Day took place 52 years ago on April 22, 1970.
Some 20 million people took part in the first Earth Day protest held across the United States.
On the “CBS Evening News” with Walter Cronkite, they mentioned you have to stop overpopulation and stop overconsuming. I was so happy they were going to do something about overpopulation since there is a limited amount of resources, food and water.
Nothing was done in the past 50 years and we now have climate crisis. We have carbon dioxide levels of more than 400 parts per million, and it has never been over 300 in the previous 800,000 years, according to the scientists investigating ice core samples in Antarctica.
If people would look at the documentaries “An Inconvenient Truth” and “Before the Flood,” it would be easy to understand. The predictions have been coming true: record floods, drought, wildfires, temperatures – and we keep breaking records every year.
According to the climatologists, we have just a few years to turn the carbon dioxide problem around or it will be irreversible. We already have a shortage of groundwater and surface water, especially out west. Food will be the next shortage in the United States like a lot of countries around the world now.
Still, the politicians want the economy to grow and the population to increase.
Thomas P. Adkison
Albion
Deer Ridge paid tribute to veterans, their service
I had the privilege and honor to attend a Veterans Day celebration at Deer Ridge Elementary School in Fort Wayne. My grandson, Brady, invited me, and I am forever grateful.
The principal, Jennifer Sprague; the music director, Sue Caudill; the faculty and students are to be congratulated for a fantastic Veterans Day celebration with beautiful patriotic music. The students are learning about patriotism and paying tribute to the men and women who have served and are serving in our military forces.
The veterans came forward as their anthems were played and, one by one, introduced themselves, their military branch and the student who invited them. I can’t thank the school and students enough for the wonderful tribute. God Bless America!
Bryan Carlson
Fort Wayne