Negativity helps doom southeast city revival
I live in southeast Fort Wayne.
Recently, the county wanted to invest millions of dollars in a new jail and a generous foundation offered a building to develop a long-desired supermarket in our part of town.
The response?
“We don’t want the jail because kids can see it from the schoolyard.”
“We question the supermarket because it happened without community input.”
Although these may not be exactly your first choice or in locations that you desire, they do spur other development.
It’s easy to screen the jail with berms and trees and easy to get input now that the building is available for the supermarket.
Try that.
It is not easy to find people willing to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in southeast Fort Wayne, especially if we just complain every time somebody tries to do something.
If we are so concerned about our kids seeing the future when they look at a building, how about spending time with them and having them look into your eyes instead?
And if a building has more influence over your kids than you do, maybe it’s time to look in the mirror.
Henry Phillips
Fort Wayne
Author’s claims well documented
The five former Lutheran educators disgraced themselves with their letter (“Election denier antithetical to Lutheran mission,” Sept. 14) that calls into question their own fidelity to the truth.
What is clear from their tirade is that they have not read Mollie Hemingway’s book. She does not claim election fraud. She does not deny the election of President Joe Biden. She does, however, reveal how the elite media organizations, social media giants like Facebook and Democratic operatives all worked to “rig” the election against President Donald Trump.
If these “watchdogs” think they have evidence of “irresponsible rhetoric,” “willful deceit” or “deliberate dishonesty,” let them show it. I don’t think they can, as Hemingway’s book is well researched and documented. If they can’t, their accusations and recommendations should fall on deaf ears.
Douglas Punke
Fort Wayne
Ending tobacco addiction will boost mental health
Celebrating National Recovery Month, I want to recognize each and every person recovering from an addiction or mental health condition. The journey to finding peace is worth the hard work.
So, what is the key to improving mental health? For me, exercise usually does the trick. For some, tobacco is the tried-and-true method – and how can I blame them for wanting to alleviate their stress, anxiety and depression the quickest and easiest way they know how?
But does it?
One of the most dangerous myths the tobacco industry perpetuates is that tobacco users need to smoke (or vape) to manage their mental health condition or addiction.
And people believe it. Therapists believe it. Substance abuse counselors believe it. Doctors believe it. I believed it.
The reality is tobacco harms our mental health in the same ways it harms our physical health. It damages every single organ in the body, and the brain is no exception.
Users mistakenly believe tobacco relieves mental health symptoms, when in fact it is the withdrawal from the nicotine that the tobacco is taking away – not the mental health symptom. Users get stuck in this never-ending anxiety-inducing cycle that will only go away if they stop using nicotine. After a few weeks, mental health conditions improve, and the brain can start repairing itself.
Quitting is the best thing you can do for your mental health. Never stop trying.
To get help today, visit quitnow indiana.com or tobaccofree02.org.
Taylor Bowser
Tobacco Free Allen County