SportONE visit included tasty bonus
I recently was at SportONE Parkview Icehouse. I had failed to take my nutrition bar with me, and I had an hour until my bus was scheduled to pick me up. I had asked staff if there was a vending machine in the building. I was informed there was none on that side of the building, but there was possibly one at the other door on the other side of the building.
As I was walking around the building, a very energetic young blonde woman came after me, asking if I needed some lunch. She invited me inside where a young female physician’s assistant prepared me a delicious turkey and cheese panini served with refreshing juice.
Their kindness and hospitality is greatly appreciated.
Joni Weber
Fort Wayne
Drumming up interest in Fort Wayne corps
The Fort Wayne Scottish Pipes & Drums has been representing the city around the Midwest and providing a taste of Scottish culture for more than 35 years. I have been a part of this fine group of men and women for 20 years.
On Aug. 5, the band won first place in the Grade 5 competition at the St. Andrew’s Society Annual Highland Games in Livonia, Michigan. St. Andrew’s is the longest continuous games in North America at 174 years. The Fort Wayne Scottish Pipes & Drums won a tiebreaker, via ensemble scoring, over the Detroit Police and Fire Pipe Band.
We are a small but growing band that is welcoming to new members and willing to teach for free those who are serious about learning to play pipes and drums. If you have an interest in finding out about the band, you can find information at fortwaynescottish.org and can e-mail me directly at curlingstone@yahoo.com.
We are the pipe and drum band you hear at the Johnny Appleseed Festival every year. If you have enjoyed our music and have been thinking about learning piping or drumming, why not begin your experience with the Fort Wayne Scottish Pipes & Drums?
Stuart Hatfield
Pipe major,
Fort Wayne Scottish Pipes & Drums
Senator right to focus on military’s core mission
A recent columnist claimed that Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama is trying to impose an “ideological” view through the National Defense Authorization Act. As a former member of the U.S. Air Force, I commend Tuberville for his efforts to uphold the law and keep the Department of Defense focused on effective combat efforts, national security and fighting those who attack our national interests at home and abroad instead of fighting culture wars.
I commend Tuberville for trying to depoliticize the military and preserve America’s decades-long policy of ensuring taxpayer dollars are not used to fund abortions. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin implemented policies – without authorization from Congress – to use taxpayer funding for time off, lodging and travel expenses for abortions. These policies fail to protect our nation and waste military funding. They threaten unborn Americans, violate the law and put social engineering over the Department of Defense’s mission – which should be to defend the country.
Tuberville is right to block President Joe Biden’s nominees. Our military is not a social experiment. We should support Tuberville’s efforts to focus on the proper use of defense funding.
Emery McClendon
Fort Wayne