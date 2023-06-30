Step up for wetlands where lawmakers won’t
There has been a spotlight on wetlands protection lately since both the Indiana legislature and the federal government have rolled back protections for wetlands.
Money talks in Indiana. I talked to my legislator, Sen. Justin Busch, who agreed with my points of why wetland protection was important but voted to remove those protections anyway. Attempts to talk to him further were vetoed, and I can only assume that he followed the party line, which seems to be bought for by big moneyed interests.
I believe many legislators would support environmental protections, but they are saddled by money and the party line and cannot do anything about it.
A point made in a recent piece is not to count on the legislature to do the right thing since their definition of “the right thing” is money, so people should take it upon themselves to protect wetlands.
Since it is expensive to protect wetlands, one way a citizen can help is to donate to an organization that protects them. Two such organizations in this area do an excellent job of that, Ducks Unlimited and the Little River Wetlands Project. The wetlands project has more than 1,000 acres of wetlands already protected in Allen and Huntington counties and plans to do thousands more. Ducks Unlimited is in its sixth year of the Northeast Indiana Pothole Initiative to restore wetlands on private lands.
Any help you can give either of these organizations would be most appreciated and far more effective than contacting your legislator.
Paul McAfee
Fort Wayne
A few motorists ruin downtown ambiance
Downtown noise levels are making life pretty miserable for a lot of residents, and the culprits for the majority of the racket are just a few motorists who are breaking existing laws.
I loved Jane Janovyak’s June 23 letter about the problem. She provided a personal story of disappointment from someone who was loving life downtown but couldn’t deal with the rude motorists.
Certainly motorcycles are a major problem, as are purposely loud cars such as Chargers and Challengers. Surprisingly, straight-pipe Harley riders are among the worst.
It’s paradoxical because these cyclists are some of the nicest people who love downtown and have great memories of it. So they celebrate that fact by cruising through town with rumbling motors and screaming sound systems, driving people like Jane (and me) out of our minds and downtown!
Please, police, please protect the thousands of downtown residents from the thoughtless actions of a few, as Jane put it, “jerks.”
Eric Fisher
Fort Wayne
Scientific insights a welcome addition
Thank you for publishing Christer Watson’s great article on the recent misguided decisions by the United States Supreme Court regarding wetlands (“Clean Water Act case shows consequences of relying on semantics over science,” June 20). I look forward to all of Watson’s science-related contributions.
Terry Smith
Decatur
‘No problem’ no sub for simple ‘you’re welcome’
I have observed a growing trend in which people substitute “no problem” for “you’re welcome” as a response to “thank you.” In particular, it seems to be an increasingly common response from servers and store clerks.
It seems to me that “no problem” isn’t appropriate for all situations as a response to “thank you,” such as when I express thanks for receiving a cup of coffee at the local doughnut shop. To me, responding “no problem” to “thank you” implies there might have been a problem which was somehow narrowly averted.
Max A. Geyer
Huntington
Sad time serves as sobering reminder
With the latest indictments brought down upon Donald Trump, supporters are decrying the political implications. Having read, at a minimum, the charging statements associated with the counts of the indictment, I believe there is substantive proof, reinforcing the descriptive character of Donald Trump as an arrogant, irresponsible individual who is unfit to serve in the role as leader of this great nation.
June 9, 2023, will indeed be noted as a day of great sorrow for this country. For the first time in our nation’s history, a former president was charged with federal crimes. We as citizens cannot celebrate this, but we must not as well condemn authorities, operating under the framework of our nation’s laws and the pillar of the Constitution.
The legal process shall be carried out, and the presumption of innocence remains in place, at least where it matters most – in the halls of the courtroom and with the Justice Department.
Let us in all this fury surrounding the indictments keep in mind that it was not the singular decision of a special prosecutor in Washington, D.C., nor the decision of the attorney general of the United States, but the judgment, once matters of evidence were brought before them, of 12 of our fellow citizens in a courtroom in Florida.
Kevin Krajewski
Fort Wayne