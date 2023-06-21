McClellan St. overlooked among city improvements
We reside in the Fairfield/Terrace/Belmont neighborhood. Like others, we are homeowners, we pay our neighborhood association dues, we pay our taxes, we vote, and we work very hard to maintain our homes.
We have called the mayor’s office and street department regarding the condition of the street and the sidewalks on McClellan Street for three to five years, and each year we have been told “it’s on schedule for next year.” With election time here, we have noticed a great deal of activity around our south side neighborhood.
We would like the mayor and the superintendent of the street department to take a tour starting from Fairfield to Calhoun. They will see improvements on Harrison, Fairfield, Buell, Lenox, Hoagland, Webster and Fairfax. McClellan is in the middle of the streets listed above. Once again McClellan must be on schedule for next year?
We checked with our neighborhood association president, and she said she was also told, “It’s on schedule for next year.” If anyone decides to take the tour, please be advised if you turn from Pettit onto McClellan, be careful; there is a pothole large enough to swallow your car or cause serious damage. When we have out-of-town visitors, we advise them not to travel on McClellan because of the road condition, and when we take walks we never walk on McClellan because the sidewalks could cause serious bodily injury.
Rudolph V. Dixie
Fort Wayne
Options plentiful for senior living
I always look forward to reading the 5 Questions in The Journal Gazette, a way to learn much about both the interviewee and the organization served. We found Alex Kiefer, president and CEO of Lutheran Life Villages, very helpful and interesting in his June 12 interview.
There was, however, just one sentence that could be a bit misinterpreted: “LLV is uniquely positioned to serve our community with a focus on the sustainability of our mission – to serve individuals and their caregivers with compassion and respect for independence, wellness and spiritual life, all as an expression of Christ’s love.”
My wife and I have resided in the Towne House (seen above) for several years. I believe our retirement community also has the same mission, perhaps in different wording. We are most pleased with our independence, wellness and spiritual life. An interdenominational chapel and full-time chaplain are but one of the many assets here, as well as a strong wellness program. Fort Wayne is also blessed with many fine retirement facilities – independent living, assisted living, health care and memory care.
One more reason to choose Fort Wayne whatever one’s age may be!
David Ridderheim
Fort Wayne
Column ironic in light of day’s developments
Kathryn Anne Edwards argues in her June 13 column, “Who deserves welfare is wrong question,” that we make a mistake when we focus on assuring that people receiving public money indeed qualify for the benefit being provided (what she calls a Type I error). By that standard, one must conclude she is not at all concerned by the “billions in COVID-19 relief aid stolen or wasted” as documented in the same day’s front-page news.
Mark Simmons
Fort Wayne