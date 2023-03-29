Strive for the truth to make America great
We like to believe we are the equal of everyone else. We are. Problems arise when we think we are greater and act like it.
Particularly cruel is treating others as lesser than you because of an inherited trait over which neither of you had any say.
Whatever happened to God first, the other fellow second, I am third? My biggest challenge in living up to that ideal comes in dealing with people who:
1) Are certain they are right.
2) Treat ill anyone who dares to disagree, or who is just doing their job.
3) Lie or deceive for personal gain.
People on both the left and right are intolerant and autocratic. Some of the worst examples are elected public servants. They are partisan when they have a constitutional duty to promote the general welfare and a more perfect union.
They spend more time blaming others for a problem than working to fix it. Winning is everything. How they do it, or how much it hurts others, be damned.
I am bothered by people who are sure they are right but do not spend the time needed to see all sides of it.
Most disturbing to me is Christian nationalism and like movements. To dictate that one belief must bind us all is authoritarian, racist, sexist and most undemocratic.
Some supporters promote violence against their fellow citizens and the common good.
The United States was founded on the truth that we all are created equal. We each have the inalienable right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
Each of us is free to think, speak and practice our beliefs as we wish. There is to be no set of beliefs approved by the state.
Many of our ancestors immigrated here to escape a dictated religion, a fixed economic position or a lack of justice.
Many of us have fought for, and many died, to defend these very rights.
We are not free to believe as we wish if any one of us is not free to do so.
That is our heritage. Striving for these truths is what makes America great.
Larry M. O’Maley
Fort Wayne
Fox News pushing propaganda as truth
I do not appreciate being played for a fool or treated like an idiot. Apparently, many of my fellow citizens are not similarly disposed. Sun Tzu of “The Art of War” fame said you need to know your enemy as well as yourself. Consequently, I often watch Fox News (news being a misnomer).
Recently, viewers got to see Tucker Carlson play cherry-picked scenes from the 41,000 hours of video security footage from the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol (given to him by Speaker Kevin McCarthy) in an attempt to prove this was a peaceful protest by law abiding patriots (the fact that the speaker would give any private citizen much less an obviously biased talking head this footage is a topic for a later time).
Do Carlson and his ilk believe we are all morons? The entire world has seen the footage of this violent attack numerous times. Obviously, out of 41,000 hours there are going to be some scenes that are not violent. Showing only that footage is like movies of Adolf Hitler patting young children on their heads and to claim this proves he was a swell guy.
The old expression that the power of the master comes from the slave applies here.
The Tucker Carlsons of the world would fade away and eventually cease to exist if they did not have a gullible audience willing to accept this nonsense as gospel.
It has also been recently revealed in the Dominion voting machine lawsuit that Carlson and other Fox personalities (up to and including owner Rupert Murdoch) knew the 2020 election was not stolen. Yet they continue to peddle this lie to their viewers in the name of ratings.
Whatever your political leanings, I hope you would have enough self-respect to be justifiably offended when someone or some organization believes you are so stupid or gullible that you would willingly swallow propaganda despite the fact that your own eyes can clearly see the truth. On the other hand, if you can see the truth and choose not to believe it, that is another problem altogether.
James McFadden
Fort Wayne