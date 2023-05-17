Politicized school boards don’t serve students
Indiana Republicans voted to remove the state superintendent of schools position from the ballot, saying it was too political for voters to make that decision. The GOP felt that the governor appointing this position is less political. It felt like a political move to me.
So, in 2021, mission was accomplished and Hoosiers no longer select the state superintendent of public instruction (which they renamed secretary of education).
Now, the Indiana GOP wants all school board candidates/members to announce their political party. School board members are supposed to be people who care about the best interests of children and education. They are not to be party representatives. I don’t need to know a person’s politics or religion to listen to their views on education and make an informed decision.
We have all seen the results of drawing political lines in Washington – nothing gets done. Is this what we want our schools to become? Do you want your children to be used as political pawns?
Carol Anzalone
Fort Wayne
Lawmakers do nothing to keep Hoosiers safe
The May 6 Perspective section reviewed some of the bills passed by our legislature. What an embarrassment!
Who chose these people to make these terrible decisions? Some Hoosiers did, and now we all have to live with them. Or die with them.
Where are the laws restricting guns? As of May 8, there had been 199 mass shootings in the U.S. in the past 128 days.
House Enrolled Act 1447 censors ideas. This law regarding school library books is supposed “to save our children.” From what? Ideas that are different from what their parents want them to know? How about saving our children from gun violence? Where are those laws?
I am not only appalled by the resistance to gun control, I’m sickened by it. The United States is beginning to look like a Third World country. Many years ago, my family and I were held at gunpoint. Although we were able to come out of that horrible event unharmed physically, the emotional scars still hold us hostage. How must parents feel who have lost their children to this gun epidemic that has our country in its grip?
Please! The only tool we have at our disposal is the voting booth. Know for whom you are voting. Look at his/her record in office. Let’s keep these NRA disciples out of office. Our children are counting on us to keep them safe.
Kathleen Kearns
Fort Wayne
Philharmonic brings Broadway to Embassy
What a memorable evening at the Embassy Theater on May 6.
The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra with Andrew Constantine, conductor, Lisa Vroman and Doug LaBrecque, Broadway vocalists, gave a spectacular performance of classic Broadway music
An evening long to be remembered! We felt as if we were in New York watching 20 Broadway shows in one magical evening.
Don and Kay Keefer
Fort Wayne
Service memories
With the approach of Memorial Day, we’re soliciting the thoughts of area veterans and their families on their time of service and those who never made it home. Responses should be in the 150-word range and can be sent to letters@jg.net or 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802 no later than noon on Tuesday.