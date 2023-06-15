Food drive posts another success
We in the National Association of Letter Carriers are most grateful for the 99,500 bags donated by local merchants: Home Depot, Kroger, Meijer and Walgreens. The plastic shopping bags distributed to postal customers helped increase donations of food by 15%.
We are also very thankful and appreciative of all our community partners who helped us make the 2023 “Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive” a success. We had great support from United Way of Allen County and organized labor.
We also want to thank the many volunteers who helped collect and sort food on May 13. We appreciate Fort Wayne Community Schools’ support and especially want to recognize Study Elementary for collecting the most food.
We had community partners to provide semi trailers at four locations. They provided excellent service in getting the food to the Associated Churches warehouse. The Associated Churches staff were very helpful in making this food drive successful.
We want to mention the generous donation of food from our community. The letter carriers did a great job. Thanks to everyone! We hope you will be with us again on the second Saturday in May 2024.
Allen Lauer
and the 2023 Food Drive Committee
WOWO helped open ears to the wider world
Timothy S. Goeglein’s piece on WOWO radio (June 7) brought back memories for me.
I grew up as a teenager in the early 1960s in Toronto, Canada. This was an age of few all-night radio stations and no all-night TV.
Often, when I was up early in the morning, I tuned into WOWO-AM, with its 50,000-watt transmitter, to listen to U.S. rock and roll. In those days, AM radio was all there was. AM has the advantage that the radio signals can bounce off the ionosphere and reach way beyond the immediate broadcast region, especially late at night.
Listening to Fort Wayne radio seemed so exotic to me. And, the music was very special. In truth, I had no idea where Fort Wayne, Indiana, was, except it was far away in a foreign country. Behold, now some 60 years later, I live in that very city.
Sometimes the circles of life close in strange ways.
Roy Y. Hori
Fort Wayne
Trump investigations expensive, exhausting
I believe America has come to a point in its history where all of us must search our brains with respect to the political atmosphere. It appears that a lot of us are either not listening, or do not care, what is happening in Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump is no more important than any other American. The difference is he has a lot more money than most of us. If it were not for the current method of electing a president, we would not have had to endure what took place during the previous administration and the subsequent two years.
It appears that those who support Trump have not paid much attention to the allegations and subsequent findings by the various entities who have investigated him. It’s one thing to support an honest candidate, but, as time has proven, Trump is not of that caliber. Why then are a lot of Republican voters still in support of him? The Republican Party has better candidates for the highest office in America. There are a lot of good men and women in the Republican Party who could qualify as their choice for president.
Although there are numerous allegations of wrongdoing by Trump, he still has the right to a fair and impartial trial by his peers. So, I ask: Why hasn’t anyone complained about the tax dollars spent up till now for the investigations? I’m quite sure there are a lot of us who would like to know what the cost has been to date and, subsequently, what the projected cost will be in the future.
Jim Furos
Fort Wayne