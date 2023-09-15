Tandem cycling event showcase for city
If you were on the southwest side of town or on the county roads south of town over Labor Day weekend, you might have seen a lot of very long bicycles.
Hoosiers Out on Tandems, the Indiana statewide tandem cycling club, staged the Midwest Tandem Rally – a four-day event hosted in one of the Midwest states by the respective state organizations. This year in Fort Wayne, the event gathered more than 500 cyclists on 250 tandem bikes from 32 states and provinces for a weekend of cycling and socializing.
The weekend’s cycling included rides from 25 to 65 miles distance each day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as well as a 16-mile trail ride on Monday. In addition, our participants were able to enjoy visits to Sweetwater Sound and the Veterans National Memorial Shrine as well as a night at the TinCaps game on Sunday evening. It was a wonderful weekend and our out-of-town guests were thrilled with the quality of the cycling, food and entertainment.
We would like to thank a number of local organizations that were a tremendous help in making this a fun and safe event for our participants.
The Fort Wayne Visitors Center helped us with preliminary planning and provided a great deal of information for our participants about local amenities and entertainment opportunities.
The Allen and Wells County Highway Departments provided information about road work and closures that would affect our potential routes. Their input helped us make good decisions while planning the routes for our cyclists to follow.
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department was terrific, going over and above in providing traffic control for us on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to ensure that our riders were safe at the start of the ride and while crossing major thoroughfares.
The leadership at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine went to great lengths to make us welcome at their site – opening the event pavilion and museum on a day they are not normally open and providing a parking area for our guests as they arrived in town. Our guests were thrilled to visit the museum and to view the Vietnam Wall Memorial.
Our guests had a wonderful weekend, and it would not have been nearly the success it was without the help and support of these local organizations and the welcome attendees all received from the entire Fort Wayne community.
KENT and ANNE ELLIS
Midwest Tandem Rally 2023
Didier has a vision for more than downtown
The election for mayor is clear.
Tom Didier has provided an economic development plan that helps the whole city, not just the 10-block area downtown. Mayor Tom Henry is pigeonholing new projects on Jefferson Boulevard and Promenade Park (on Superior/Wells streets). Didier wants to strengthen the neighborhoods with police support and distribution of state funds to City Council members for sidewalk and street improvements.
Henry recently mumbled a condolence to Maui citizens for their losses in the wildfires. We need a spokesman for Fort Wayne who can articulate clear, well-thought-out responses. Tom Didier will lead us into a new era of strong neighborhoods and economic development in our entire city.
Patrick Sefton
Fort Wayne
Clarification
An op-ed in Wednesday’s edition stated that the Beatles appeared in Fort Wayne. Though Ann Colone did interview the band members, the group never appeared in the city.