Art, Music and Media staff at library missed
Being an avid art collector for many years, I always found it a pleasure to dial 421-1210 at the ACPL. That was the direct line to Art, Music and Media I would call when doing research.
The staff in that department was professional, personable and knowledgeable when assisting those of us looking for information concerning an artist, biographies and other information related to the subject we were inquiring of.
Allen County is the third most populous county in Indiana. Fort Wayne is the second largest city in Indiana. The ACPL has 14 locations. And now the new ACPL director has completely eliminated the Art, Music and Media department. It is clear the director has no clue what they are doing when entire departments are dismantled.
For anyone wanting to research art, the first place you contact is a library. Museums have no interest in helping research unless you are going to gift a piece to them. So don’t bother calling them; I speak from experience.
Also, what did the ACPL director do with the most competent of staffs in Art, Music and Media? They now answer phones, have been demoted, quit, or are now in the business section. Great places for people who knew what they were doing, right?
There are times when down-to-earth, direct language is more concise and to-the-point than perfect prose. So, here is my opinion of what has happened to the Art, Music and Media Department at the ACPL – idiotic. New director, demonstrate what directing is and re-establish Art, Music and Media with the staff that was there.
Dave Cooper
Churubusco
Trump deserves jail, not another term
Donald Trump is going to run for president again. What a record this guy has got – ran for president twice and both times lost the popular vote. Was impeached twice and both times should have been removed from office.
Trump was totally responsible for the terrorist attack on our Capitol, a crime he has not been held accountable for. There never would have been a terrorist attack if Trump had not lied and claimed he “won” the election. There never would have been an attack if Trump would have conceded that he lost the election and wished Biden well. There never would have been an attack had Trump not held a rally at the Capitol on Jan 6.
The terrorists claimed they were going to harm or possibly kill Nancy Pelosi and made it very clear that they were going to hang Mike Pence. So why hasn’t Trump been charged and put on trial for the terrorist attack on our Capitol? There was no stolen election – but there was an all-out effort by Trump and the Republican party to steal the election.
Then, the National Archives informed citizen Trump that he was to turn over government documents to them. He had taken the documents to Mar-A-Lago. He agreed to turn over the documents. They discovered there were documents missing. So they contacted team Trump and explained that they didn’t have all the documents. They were given more documents. A rep for Trump said all documents had now been turned over to the National Archives. Once again the National Archives said they didn’t have all the documents.
So the FBI raids Mar-A-Lago. At one point, Trump claimed that if the FBI wanted the documents, all they had to do was ask for them. That was another one of his lies. It wasn’t the FBI that wanted the documents, it was the National Archives, and they had asked for them several times. So why didn’t he just hand them over when he was asked to? This guy belongs in jail.
Barack Obama, at a rally for U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman in Pennsylvania, said it best when he told the crowd that truth and democracy and decency was on the ballot. Those words should be enshrined in every statehouse in the country and other government buildings.
Curtis J. Ransom
Spencerville
Time to play our roles until next campaign
Now that the midterm election is over, we can finally get back to our normal daily activities and relax until the next campaign season starts.
If we were fortunate and our favored candidates were victorious, we can smile with a sense of pride and accomplishment, knowing that we’ll be in a state of political bliss for the duration of their terms of office.
Our candidates will perform as expected, demonstrating honesty and integrity. Their votes as members of governing bodies will be in line with the promises they made. Dedication to their constituents will be their primary focus and make them immune to monetary or political influence from individuals or organizations outside of their own constituency who might tempt them to forsake their elected responsibility. All that, of course, is why we voted for them.
If our chosen candidates did not win, we’ll be despondent for a while. But we can pass the time entertaining ourselves with the victors’ predictable demonstrations of stupidity, greed, laughable ambition and unwillingness to compromise.
They will make statements proving their total disregard for a large portion of their constituents, performing deeds that will, time and again, provide ample evidence that they are not only unfit for office but also beholden to an untold number of corrupt, diabolical villains. Yes, outrage and indignation will be our lot for the duration of the victors’ terms of office.
On the plus side, however, our warnings to friends and relatives (and strangers on social media) will prove to have been prophetic. They’ll surely listen next time.
If our candidates did not win and we believe the election was rigged against them, we’ll listen to radio talk shows and check social media to catch the latest updates on the emerging facts. We’ll join local groups formed to investigate vote tampering and report on misdeeds by voters and election officials, staying vigilant to catch anyone cheating. We’ll contribute to funds established to pay for private investigators and lawyers necessary to make things right. We know the evidence is out there. We just need to keep searching until we find it. And when we do, watch out.
If we pay little attention to election campaigns and don’t participate in the electoral process, we can safely leave the burden of voting and dealing with the results to voters, knowing that the wisdom of the electorate will result in the best government we can possibly have.
Those of us who are non-voters can be grateful to those who have time to compare candidates, carefully consider their qualifications and philosophies, agonize over who would be the best office holders for the local, state and national offices, and cast votes accordingly. We are dependent upon them for protecting our freedoms and defending our rights. We are grateful to them.
Wait, did someone say the campaign season has already started? Well, what are we waiting for? Let’s get going!
Bruce Weaver
Fort Wayne
Donor Honor Guard recognizes life-savers
One’s decision to save lives as their own life ends is one of the most selfless acts a person will ever make.
Last year, hundreds of Indiana residents became organ and tissue donors, giving others a second chance at life. Their gifts provided recipients more time with their family, friends and loved ones, more opportunities to realize their hopes and dreams, and more years to enjoy all that life presents.
I am privileged to lead an organization that not only facilitates these gifts of life, but supports donors, transplant recipients and their families before, during and long after their donation and transplantation experiences. Driven by innovation, we are the only one of 57 organ procurement organizations in the U.S. to now formally honor donors at their funerals and celebrations of life, upon the request of their families, through our new Donor Honor Guard program.
Donor Honor Guard began recognizing donors at their services in 2021 as part of our Funeral Home Partnership program, which unites our organization with funeral home directors throughout the state.
Our advocates – trained volunteers who champion our mission – performed 25 Donor Honor Guard ceremonies this year. Each included reading a tribute provided by the family, a moment of silence, illuminating a Donate Life candle and dedicating roses to immediate family members. Each ceremony ended with a reading of the poem, “My Final Gift.”
It is now time for me to move on / Into the dusk, but also the dawn.
I will remain as the morning comes / As I’ve left behind a gift for someone.
So another may walk, may talk, may see, / Where their life was locked, I offered a key.
I am a donor to someone in need. / My final gift, my final deed.
– Author Unknown
Much like Shriner and Masonic ceremonies, our Donor Honor Guard celebrates each donor’s conscious decision to save lives.
I thank our Indiana donor heroes for their gifts of life, and I appreciate each family that has welcomed our Donor Honor Guard and allowed us to pay tribute to their loved one. I am also grateful for our partnership with funeral directors throughout the state who have helped us develop and implement this meaningful experience for donor families.
Kellie Tremain
President and CEO
Indiana Donor Network