Trooper’s family grateful for outpouring of support
A message from the family of Master Trooper James Bailey:
To our local and neighboring communities and businesses, the Indiana State Police community, the law enforcement community, and everyone near and far who reached out, we say thank you.
There are no words to express the gratitude we feel for the incredible generosity shown to our family during the most challenging time of our lives. We have been lifted by the prayers, read all the messages, and have been moved by your immeasurable support.
Moving forward and building a life without James will be the most difficult thing we have ever had to do.
The outpouring of kindness and generosity has shown the impact his life had on his community. From that, we take comfort. The love shown to our entire family will never be forgotten. We would like to extend our sincere appreciation for everything you have done to honor him.
With much love,
Amy, Joseph and Sophia Bailey
Auburn
Firefighting conflicts must be resolved
Reading about the Huntertown warehouse fire on May 31, 2023, was disturbing since the Fort Wayne Fire Department was not called. FWFD stations 15 and 16 are each about 6 miles from the fire and staffed 24 hours a day for a total of two engines and one aerial with 12 firefighters.
The Huntertown command wanted no help from Fort Wayne and decided to call volunteer departments from as far away as Churubusco, resulting in about 25 minutes of travel time.
It is time for the Allen County Commissioners and County Council to resolve the problems of outlying communities. Aboite Township would also avoid Fort Wayne.
Would I want to live in Huntertown or Aboite Township? Absolutely not because of the above.
Robert Schutte
Fort Wayne
Unsportsmanlike parents set a poor example
Sports from youth to high school means a lot to our kids.
Starting with Little League baseball, there’s soccer and much more up to 12th grade.
The kids learn lots here growing up. They make friends and are taught that you play with good sportsmanship. You play hard but enjoy what you’re doing.
It’s too bad what happened recently when a parent attacked a referee.
Parents are there to support the kids but should set a good example for showing good sportsmanship.
Melvin Wietfeldt
Columbia City
Wide array of ways to keep kids protected
Thanks to Dawn Smith (“Creative solutions can deter classroom killers,” June 2) for encouraging us to brainstorm deterrents, such as arming teachers with bear spray and children with softball-sized rocks to stop killers.
There are other equally realistic ideas. We could give kids smaller stones and slingshots like the one Daniel used to kill Goliath. And why not give each child a flint stone and a pile of kindling so when a shooter enters they can start a fire and the smoke will make it hard to pick out targets? Or give them all kid-sized balloons they could blow up to confuse the gunman as to which one to shoot.
Obviously, all children and teachers should keep their bulletproof vests and helmets on for the entire school day. Sure, it’s uncomfortable, but we must all do our part to stop these killings.
Beyond those, I can’t think of any simpler way to decrease child mortality at the hands of a gunman armed with an AR-15. Afterthought: I wonder how Daniel would have fared if Goliath had had an AR-15?
Gary Copeland
Fort Wayne