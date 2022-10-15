Writer captures feelings of support for residents
Thank you and bravo to Melissa Rinehart (“Poverty no excuse for moral censure,” Oct. 2). She put my thoughts, feelings and beliefs into words when I could not.
After hearing Jason Arp’s recent comments about the proposed ’06 grocery store and then reading his Sept. 25 article, I was left feeling unsettled. I appreciate Arp’s service to my district and I don’t begrudge him his opinion.
However, over a recent series of fortunate events, I have come to love the people in the ’06. I attend church in the Oxford neighborhood, and the highlight of my week is Thursday evening, spending time with the neighborhood children and youth. We play soccer and other games, share a meal and, most importantly, build relationships.
Rinehart’s words brought me to tears because I know that these are the obstacles facing my friends. While I don’t live among them yet, they are my neighbors in the biblical sense and I only want the best for them.
Rachael McGuire
Fort Wayne
Jail issues cry out for new solutions
A story by James Wolfe highlighted the longstanding issues for those incarcerated at the Allen County Jail and the federal judge’s order requiring the sheriff to eliminate inhumane conditions previously outlined.
Most often, the focus is on overcrowding/staffing, but the lawsuit also addressed deficiencies with health care services.
To address these, some facts/questions should be considered:
• The county spends $3 million with Quality Correctional Care. Who in the sheriff’s department/commissioners’ office ensures that QCC is meeting its contractual obligations to provide an appropriate standard of care?
• QCC is understaffed, reportedly with only one or two licensed registered nurses per shift and one social worker a day. Are they able to meet even minimal health care needs or frequent emergencies?
• QCC reportedly self-audits; no outside agency audits medical records or reviews adherence to policies/procedures, as is done for hospitals, nursing homes, etc. Is QCC even an accredited agency with any outside accreditation program?
• Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger has indicated he hopes outside collaborators will help “tackle” the “problems with the mentally ill” at the new jail. Why now, when just a couple of years ago, Sheriff David Gladieux and Hershberger repeatedly refused to partner with at least three separate collaborating agencies to support mental health/substance use disorder issues within the jail population?
Current leadership is responsible for the abuse of human and constitutional rights. Can we afford to allow status quo any longer?
Susan Cisney
Fort Wayne
Morales vs. Wells presents a clear choice
A Sept. 20 editorial criticized Republican Diego Morales. The voters have a clear choice between Democrat Destiny Wells and Morales for secretary of state.
Wells boasts on her webpage that Indiana is a “purple state” because so many registered voters do not vote in elections. She also supports drop boxes to collect votes.
Voters deserve a secretary of state who thinks it should be easy to vote, but hard to cheat. Morales will eliminate Dominion voting machines.
The sexual charges against Morales are vague. Voters are smart enough to see the clear differences between Diego Morales and Destiny Wells.
W. Patrick Sefton
Fort Wayne