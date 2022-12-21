Eastern Allen County keeps absorbing hits
I have been sitting at home thinking about how I can help County Council figure out what other unwanted projects they can dump on the eastern part of Allen County.
First, we got a hazardous waste dump, now an electronic waste recycling plant (God only knows what kind of pollution that will create), now the county jail.
I had a couple of ideas for them: Maybe relocate a couple of blocks of drug houses near Harding High School, or a couple of strip joints.
Then I just saw on the news they are tearing down Byron Health Center: a perfect spot for the jail; the county owns that property also.
The council doesn’t seem to care about the property owners. The people in Sunnymede care about their home values also.
Jacqueline Plasterer
New Haven
Free press deserving of continued support
I do not or have ever worked in the media. I think it is time to remind people about part of the First Amendment that has been highly criticized over the past few years.
The media business is regulated by state and federal laws. The federal agencies are the Federal Trade Commission and Federal Communications Commission.
As a reminder, the First Amendment reads: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
There are several media outlets that have programs slanted toward or against certain other programs that downgrade other shows, people, organizations, religions etc. This includes social media platforms. Some call this disinformation; I call it lies.
I assume our local newspaper, The Journal Gazette, is going through some tough times. They are having difficulty hiring carriers to distribute the paper in some areas. Currently, my paper comes with my mail. But I can view the paper on the web if I need to check something in a hurry.
In addition, big social media companies can take news stories from other sources for free. This hurts individual news outlets. There is a cost in getting and developing these stories at the grassroots level. Traditional print media face the dilemma of reduced circulation, decreased communication power and influence, and a shrinking advertising business, which makes print media face unprecedented pressure to survive.
Our local news outlets provide local information on current and future events. Furthermore, they are the watchdogs for corruption at the local and state government offices and agencies. Who else would provide this service? The local TV news shows are limited with the time they can allocate to each item they highlight. The newspaper can cover these items in depth.
I think The Journal Gazette is doing things the right way. Who else in this city has been locally owned since 1863? The paper could sure use your support.
Larry Scheiman
Fort Wayne
Got headlines?
So, COVID was not expunged in 2022. Nor were we named the nation’s cleanest city or even host of a pickleball tournament.
But a new year beckons, and with it hopes for 2023.
What would you like to see? Send your suggestions by Friday to letters@jg.net, or by mail to 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN, 46802, for possible inclusion in our annual look ahead.