Philharmonic deserves community’s full support
I can’t imagine all the details that have to be considered when negotiating a contract, but I hope the contract keeping our Fort Wayne Philharmonic from performing gets resolved very soon.
I have the utmost respect for both sides of this.
The Fort Wayne community Christmas just doesn’t seem the same without the normal programs of the season going on. A friend of mine who moved to Florida last year flew up to Fort Wayne on the day of the strike announcement with a ticket to that evening’s Holiday Pops concert. She is an annual attendee of that concert and couldn’t have been more disappointed when she landed with the announcement that it had been canceled.
I’m sure the musicians’ Christmas is not the same without entertaining the community during this season.
I was privileged to attend the Fort Wayne Player’s Association free-will concert at PFW-Auer Performance Hall with Addison Agen. It was awesome and packed with community support for the musicians. It would be a travesty if this is not resolved and the community not exposed to the talent that makes the music of an orchestra. I am always in awe of what it takes for composers and arrangers to bring together that many instruments and create a sound that gives you chills.
I urge both sides to continue working on this. And when the players return to work, I urge the community to attend as many shows as possible to support all their efforts.
Terri Bruner
Fort Wayne
Banks of great assistance to his constituents
I disagree with those individuals who say Jim Banks never does anything for his constituents. He and his staff have personally helped me twice.
I ran into Banks in a local store and was talking to him when an elderly veteran walked by. He knew the veteran and asked him, “How was your flight?” The veteran said, “It was wonderful; a highlight of my life.” He had taken the Northeast Indiana Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
I had not heard of it, but it sounded interesting. Banks said, “If you want, I’ll get you an application.” As a retired first lieutenant and a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, I immediately said yes. A few days later, an application form arrived.
Every veteran must have a companion. When my turn came, my son Brian and I flew to Washington, where we saw many of our historical monuments and heard two military bands perform for us. It was a magnificent day.
Banks’ office helped me again when dealing with the IRS. I’m a tax preparer and had a client due a refund for 21/2 years. After trying multiple times to obtain her refund, I called Banks’ office for help. A month later, she received her refund.
Thank you to Banks for his help.
Robert Beatty
Fort Wayne
Piling on the mayor solely for political gain
Tom Henry is a good man who has been an excellent leader for the great things being done in the Fort.
He’s been very transparent about his recent infraction. Now that the clips are out there, it’s time for certain people to let go of the desire to shame him in public for the sole purpose of scoring possible political points.
Our city and county have had other prominent public servants who have had such personal challenges, and they have managed to elude the wrath of the so-called local political headhunters.
If such political bin divers denounce our mayor’s behavior, they should, in turn, have no reservations in publicly denouncing the behavior and actions of our past president.
However, I doubt we will hear any public statements from those people concerning Donald Trump and his past, present and future actions.
I plan to support Henry in his re-election bid, solely for the public service he gives to our community, regardless of his personal faux pas.
Robert D. Phillips
Fort Wayne