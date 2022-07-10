Court, GOP no longer reflect American values
June 23 and 24 are the days the Supreme Court was exposed as a group of intellectually dishonest ideologues who have lost touch with the country.
On June 24 they overturned Roe v. Wade, concluding the Constitution has no express “right of privacy” upon which Roe had relied. The right to privacy, as defined by the court before June 24, basically told the government – federal, state or local – to stay out of a person’s affairs absent a compelling interest. That right is not expressly stated in the Constitution, but if there is one thing that describes the American psyche, it is the notion of the government not sticking its nose in our business unnecessarily.
Nevertheless, because it is not expressly stated, the decision was made that states are free to ban a practice supported by a majority of Americans in many, if not all, circumstances.
On June 23, the justices not only relied on precedent which read express language out of the Constitution (a “well regulated militia” in the Heller case) but inserted, out of whole cloth, a right to self defense by carrying firearms in public. “Self defense” is nowhere mentioned in the Second Amendment. Again, this decision is opposed by many Americans.
This country has been through a lot, including awful Supreme Court decisions and presidents, but to my knowledge not since the Civil War has there been as determined an effort by one political party to thwart the will of the majority by any means. If this is the kind of country and state you want, fine.
But if you are a Republican who doesn’t want the government’s nose in your business, believes in the Constitution’s provisions for transfer of power and would prefer not to see the country descend into rival armed camps, then try withholding your vote and money for Republican candidates who no more represent your values than the Democratic candidate.
Terry Nilles
Fort Wayne
Agenda of six people portends bleak futureThe Supreme Court is at it again with changing the meaning of the Constitution.
The separation of church and state was fundamental to the founders so all religions could prosper without being under the thumb of one state religion. The establishment clause, derived from the First Amendment, cemented this belief. On June 21, the court ruled Maine must offer school vouchers to students who want to attend religious schools in the name of the free exercise of religion. The rest of the country may have been shocked; I call it a Hoosier lesson in legal interpretation.
What if the parents wanted their children to attend a Muslim, Hindu or Buddhist school; would the court have ruled differently? How about emerging religions? Pandora’s box is open for business.
If religious institutions take my tax dollars to teach their beliefs, they need to start paying taxes. Property taxes are a good start. Churches benefit a great deal from public infrastructure, and property taxes are the most indiscriminate way churches can pay – that is, until virtual religious schools become popular. Call it God’s future tax loophole.
There is an interesting outcome to the court’s ruling. Maine legislators, anticipating their argument would lose, revised their anti-discrimination law to include sexual orientation and gender identity and how those apply to all private schools seeking vouchers. Think about that. Politicians know their citizens. They rewrote a law using bias as a self-regulating tool. All the preaching in the world about love thy neighbor and accept those not like our selves will have to hold the test of action speaking louder than words. My cynical side thinks money will speak louder than words and beliefs.
“We The People” is a bogus statement. Ironically, many current members of the court like to think of themselves as originalists, protectors of the original meaning of the Constitution. I think that’s a bunch of pompous hogwash.
They are as political as the politicians who put them on the bench. The future appears bleak if settled law will be redefined by an agenda of six people.
Patrick Stelte
Fort Wayne
GOP must step up to prove it is pro-life
As the Statehouse prepares for a special session to restrict if not outlaw abortion, I am curious about what pro-life actions will be taken as families continue to face adversity at the hands of Republican policy.
Teen birth in Indiana is well above the national average. Our education system is severely underfunded, as funds are diverted to private and charter schools with minimal accountability. Many struggle to pay for child care. Some 77% of working people in Indiana do not have paid family leave. If lowering abortion rates was of concern, the Republican supermajority should have worked to fix these pressing issues a long, long time ago.
There will be children born with life-altering birth defects, children born into poverty, and children born as a byproduct of rape and incest. Mothers (and their newborns) will have a harder time escaping abusive relationships, and many will be at risk of death in the case of an ectopic pregnancy or an incomplete miscarriage. Many lives will be in danger as a result of women seeking abortions, despite any ban. Banning abortion does not stop abortion or dramatically lower the rate of abortions; banning abortion stops safe abortion. Banning abortion will lead to the deaths of women.
I’m sure pro-life Republicans have thought long and hard about what they will do to help their constituents who now have an extra mouth to feed. It’s in the name, of course, pro-life.
“Mark my word, if and when these preachers get control of the [Republican] party and they’re sure trying to do so, it’s going to be a terrible damn problem. Frankly, these people frighten me. Politics and governing demand compromise. But these Christians believe they are acting in the name of God, so they can’t and won’t compromise. I know, I’ve tried to deal with them.” – Barry Goldwater
Dawson Clark
Churubusco
Justices reshuffle election priorities
This government will let every juvenile and nut buy weapons of war but won’t let a woman make a choice? The first are killing the second. How is that saving lives in their minds?
And what’s next? Will women find coat hanger dispensers in public toilets instead of tampons?
The Dobbs ruling will most affect women of color and the poor. The rule has always been to not attack someone when they’re down.
I bet the Supreme Court feels mighty powerful now. Bullies is what they are. They have now made the right to choose the biggest voting point of this next election, which is stupid as there are so many other issues that must now take the backseat.
Jane Vorndran
Fort Wayne
Seeing carnage will help spur change
I read with interest the June 5 letter from Matt Sprunger. He discussed his reaction to envisioning the traumatized bodies of the children slaughtered in Uvalde, Texas. It caused me to wonder once again why the news media have apparently decided not to make these photos available to the public.
There is solid precedent for publishing disturbing photographs of catastrophic events. On March 25, 1911, the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire in New York City resulted in hundreds of women jumping from the eighth, ninth and 10th floors because they were locked in their workplace to keep them from taking unauthorized breaks.
Numerous photographs of the bodies of the seamstresses lying on the street helped lead to much-improved New York City fire regulations, as well as the founding of the International Ladies’ Garment Workers’ Union.
More recently, a little over 50 years ago, photos were taken of 9-year-old Phan Thi Kim Phuc on June 8, 1972, after she had suffered severe napalm burns during a bombing of her village. This became a defining photograph of the war and helped increase sentiment to end our involvement in Vietnam.
We know that many photographs exist of the result of the terrible slaughter of children and their teachers that has occurred in places such as Newtown, Connecticut, and Uvalde. We have heard that bodies often had to be identified by DNA analysis as they were dismembered.
The time has come for all responsible adults to have the opportunity to witness the destructive results of attacks on small children by disturbed individuals carrying weapons of war. We must end this useless violence, and the publication of photos demonstrating the result of such mayhem may help motivate us to achieve a solution.
Tom Hayhurst
Fort Wayne