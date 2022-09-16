Voting is the tool to get our country back
Indiana abortion providers should not be the ones who have to file the lawsuit over abortion rights in Indiana. We are supposed to be a government of the people, by the people and for the people. Over the years we have had issues people should have been able to vote on. Most recently was that gun law that polls showed Hoosiers didn’t want. That law should have been voted on and decided by the people in this state and not just by our state legislators and Gov. Eric Holcomb.
We have midterm elections this year. Both that gun law and the abortion law belong on the ballot. Let the people decide.
God, I mean Todd, Rokita couldn’t get there fast enough to get his name in the national spotlight by making Indiana an abortion-free state. His reasoning was to save the life of the unborn child. If Rokita and Holcomb have the power and the authority to ban abortions, then they also have the power and authority to ban guns.
Let’s take our country back. Let’s do it the way our Founding Fathers wanted it done. Do it by voting. Do it with the ballot.
Curtis J. Ransom
Spencerville
Jail siting, billboard send poor messages to children
I have two issues on my mind, both loosely related to the messages we are sending to our children, and an opinion on each.
First, it seems the county commissioners have decided to take the path of least resistance concerning the jail. Whoops, roadblock. Residents of the southeast do not want a jail in the middle of their school zones, rightfully so. The federal judge has mentioned several times that he is not saying we need to build a new jail, but this message seems to go whizzing over the heads of the commissioners. It’s only millions of dollars of taxpayer money, just find the land to build it on. Fifteen hundred beds: Build it; they will come.
How did the commissioners get on this path of least resistance? Rather than have an independent organization perform a needs analysis, they choose a firm that is noted for building jails. As The Journal Gazette reported: “The feasibility study was undertaken by Elevatus Architecture, a local firm that has built about 60 jails in the U.S. and helped with construction on about 200, including the new Adams County Jail and certain sections of the Marion County Jail.”
If I go to a surgeon for consultation, I wouldn’t be surprised to end up on an operating table. It is time for the county commissioners to backtrack and get an independent needs analysis.
My second issue is the billboard that faces the playground at Promenade Park. It encourages buying a gun as an alternative to calling 911. I see this as a call to vigilantism.
What about the subliminal messages it may be planting in the minds of the children who play in this park? The parents and grandparents of Fort Wayne must decide whether this messaging is acceptable. I assume the people who rented the billboard have not considered the potential message it sends to all.
Stan Davis
Fort Wayne
Editor’s note: The billboard has since come down.
Right answer on jail
I just finished reading the Aug. 22 letter by David L. Nichols (“Repurposed buildings could be jail solution”).
In fact, I have read it several times and it just makes more common sense to me to keep the jail and utilize the Rousseau Center.
Everything would be close to the Courthouse and no neighborhoods would be affected.
Very good food for some serious thought and common sense.
K.M. Devine
Fort Wayne