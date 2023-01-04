Trump tax return release should spur more
Should any one president (Donald Trump) be forced to surrender his tax returns more so than any member of Congress? Shouldn’t all government employees then be required to surrender years of tax returns, including any stock sales, capital gains, real estate, bank accounts, everything? What kind of circus pulls this nonsense and calls it legal? It’s a disease needing containment.
I would like to know how all of them have become millionaires while serving us and making only a few hundred thousand dollars a year.
Ralph Klinker
Monroeville
Banks shows his loyalties aren’t to democratic ideals
Rep. Jim Banks was denied a seat on the Jan. 6 Committee because of his expressed goal of undermining the investigation. He said the committee’s goal was “to malign conservatives and to justify the left’s authoritarian agenda. I will not allow this committee to be turned into a forum for condemning millions of Americans because of their political beliefs.”
The committee’s report only condemned those who were behind the attempt to overthrow our democracy, an investigation based on interviews and documents of direct witnesses – White House staff dedicated to the Trump administration. The committee’s nine index fingers all pointed to Donald Trump, who assembled a multi-pronged strategy to remain president without winning the election. That is an authoritarian agenda.
So the report produced by five House Republicans that blames Speaker Nancy Pelosi for security failures is like blaming the bank for having the money the thieves were after. What an embarrassment to northeastern Indiana to be represented by someone who had the opportunity to be part of an incredible in-depth effort to protect our democracy but succumbed to serving the person trying to destroy it.
Jay Margolis
Delray Beach, Florida
Formerly of Fort Wayne
City doing too little to protect cold animals
What is wrong with this city? The leaving out in the extreme cold of dogs and cats is cruel.
In this city you can leave them out until the temperature drops to 10 degrees. That is insane.
In Indianapolis, it is 40 degrees. People there are more humane than the people in this “City of Churches.”
Gary Helmke
Fort Wayne
Florida law places power in parents’ hands
As a former Hoosier who attended Harrison Hill, South Side and Indiana University, I am now a long-time resident of Florida. I must respond to Michael Leppert’s op-ed regarding public schools and his criticism of my governor, Ron DeSantis (“Schools exist for the public, not parents,” Dec. 22).
Leppert claims Floridians will learn less because of the “don’t say gay” law. As he correctly states, this law “prohibits instruction of sexual orientation in K-3rd grade.” It is not prohibited for any older students but is to be conducted in a manner that is age appropriate and in accordance with state standards. This law has been grossly misrepresented by the liberal press. Nowhere in the law does it state “don’t say gay.”
Further, Leppert states, “Parents don’t fund public schools. Taxpayers do.” Just who are these parents not paying taxes? Millions would dispute that claim.
Lastly, Leppert proclaims anyone who does not subscribe to his beliefs is stupid. Really? Name-calling is the last resort in a failing debate.
Government serves the citizens. Citizens do not serve government. It is the fundamental right and responsibility of parents to examine and approve what is being taught to their children in their local public schools.
Mark W. Needham
Clermont, Florida