Tearing minds to pieces simply to cling to power
“Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing.”
– George Orwell, “1984”
On Jan. 6, 2021, Americans watched Donald Trump try to overturn the 2020 presidential election result by inspiring a riot at the Capitol that he fueled with lies that the election was stolen from him.
The lies had no factual support. Nothing that has happened since speaks otherwise – nothing except that Trump keeps lying and most elected Republicans are quietly supporting the lie to appease their voters. Trump has torn the voters’ minds to pieces and is reshaping them as fascists.
Rep. Jim Banks is an exception. He supports the lie loudly. His Aug. 7 mass email, referring to Trump’s indictment, proclaims in large letters, “If they put President Trump in jail, there will never be another fair election in America again.”
That is the most bizarre, threatening and anti-law enforcement statement I’ve ever seen from someone who “represents” me in Congress.
In the same email, Banks calls for the impeachment of President Joe Biden. He gives no reason, which is not surprising since there is no reason – only an Orwellian project to turn the twice-impeached Trump into a heroic victim. Banks is tearing minds to pieces.
Banks is way too intelligent to actually believe Trump, but he is also ambitious. He is running for senator, and I expect he dreams of being president before long. The serpent on his presidential path tells him to live the lie.
There can be no doubt Banks would fully support prosecuting any Democrat who did half of what Trump has done. But our congressman, who presents himself as a Christian, embodies the hypocrisy that Jesus despised.
“Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye compass sea and land to make one proselyte, and when he is made, ye make him twofold more the child of hell than yourselves.”
You tear his mind to pieces.
Evan Davis
Fort Wayne
Trump, supporters are codependent
Donald Trump fashions his base as they fashion him.
They make him into a cartoon character – simple, easy to get – to destroy the deadly stasis of soul-numbing work, poor wages, empty retirements, unresponsive government, exploited dreams. To put it differently – Trump is a strike against the frustration involving the habits of generations who put their noses to the grindstone and did what they were told while believing in a promise of better lives than they got.
That is why they can say – considering the destructive bad behavior of an amoral, elitist, criminal swine – that he’s for us.
Jack Hill
Fort Wayne
All should be able to enjoy activities in the street
In response to the letter expressing disappointment at children playing basketball in their street (Aug. 11), streets belong to the residents, not just vehicles. Residential roads can be used safely for a variety of activities.
I concur with the letter writer’s call for additional public facilities. Let’s also call for infrastructure that enables residents to walk, play, bike and simply enjoy outdoor spaces. This includes better sidewalks, safer bike lanes, lower speed limits and traffic-calming structures.
We should direct our disappointment at speeding and reckless drivers, not an innocent game of basketball.
Anna Brinegar
Fort Wayne