Post-derecho response deserves hearty thanks
I want to express my gratitude to the whole community for coming together following the June 13 derecho.
First, to all our public safety officers, first responders, utility workers, cable technicians and cleanup crews who got to work assessing the damage, responding to immediate needs and keeping our community safe: thank you! We are grateful for your continued efforts to get us back to normal through such difficult working conditions.
I also want to thank our dedicated Lutheran Health Network team members. So many had to deal with blocked roads, loss of power and internet, downed trees, personal property damage and other inconveniences from the storm. Through these challenging days and nights, our team members showed up and kept things going to serve our patients and keep them safe. Their creative problem-solving and dedication to doing what is best for our patients is inspiring. I am grateful for all of them each and every day and especially proud to work alongside them.
So many rose to the occasion just when our community needed them most. It’s a testament to Lutheran Health Network’s commitment to making a positive impact on the communities we serve. Thank you all.
Scott Teffeteller
Market CEO, Lutheran Health Network
Non-militia use of arms must be well regulated
The Second Amendment to the United States Constitution is a single sentence: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
Neither a “well regulated Militia” nor “security of a free State” is defined by the Constitution.
Rather, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed for a well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state. Arms kept for a well-regulated militia necessary for the security of a free state does not include harm to schoolchildren, their teachers or people in theaters, shopping centers or grocery stores.
Manufacturer of arms and owners of arms keep and bear arms for the purpose of killing other animals, not plants, whether birds, deer, moose, buffalo, schoolchildren and teachers or retail shoppers. Harm done by arms, except in a well-regulated militia, should result in accountability for that harm by both the owner and manufacturer. A few words of legislation shall create that accountability. It is time for that legislation.
Sherrill Wm. Colvin
Fort Wayne
Business perspectives
Above-the-fold headlines from the June 15 Journal Gazette Business section (“If Roe v. Wade goes, Illinois could gain”) and the Wall Street Journal (“Caterpillar shifts its main office to Texas”). The first article is speculative and reports how Illinois’ progressive policies might induce corporations to locate there. The second article is factual and relates how a major business is relocating away from Illinois in part because of the state’s progressive environment.
A proposed question for the midterm civics test: Which article is more persuasive?
Mark Simmons
Fort Wayne
Time for a new chant?
Is it not about time we started the chant for Donald Trump: “Lock him up, lock him up, lock him up”?
Jerry J. Smith
Leo-Cedarville