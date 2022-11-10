Nation’s warriors deserve our deepest gratitude
The red-carpet day for our silent warriors, the veterans, is Nov. 11. The definition of a warrior is “those who protect others who cannot protect themselves.” For decades the silent flow of our veterans continues to serve our country here or in foreign lands. Some pay the ultimate price; others are injured and become disabled veterans. We, the people of our country, owe them so much. We remain a free and independent nation.
I had six brothers who served as our country’s warriors: three in the Army, one in the Marines, one in the Navy and one in the Air Force. The Marine warrior was severely injured but, fortunately, survived. He received two Purple Hearts. Two were in World War II. They all made it home.
I am including some of the tender words of Abraham Lincoln in a letter he sent to the mother of five sons who had been killed in the Civil War. The words are so heartwarming.
“I pray that our Heavenly Father may assuage the anguish of your bereavement, and leave you only the cherished memory of the loved and lost, and the solemn pride that must be yours, to have laid so costly a sacrifice upon the altar of freedom.”
Let us lay the red carpet for our courageous warriors today and treat them special.
Rosa A. Gerra
Fort Wayne
Harrowing experience should be warning to all
I applaud the courage of Amanda Zurawski’s report on her life-threatening pregnancy (“Life-threatening laws,” Oct. 23). It was a good example of why zealots in government should not interfere in personal medical decisions.
The hospital “ethics” committee seemed more interested in saving themselves from prosecution than in taking a principled stand to protect Amanda’s health.
Although Amanda didn’t mention having any other children, some patients in this predicament might well have a toddler at home who would need his or her mother to survive.
Healing thoughts to Amanda and any others who may be caught in this trap!
Cynthia Powers
Roanoke
Hit piece unexpectedly landed on the truth
Mark Franke (“Name-calling poor substitute for reasoned political discourse,” Oct. 25) missed an opportunity to practice what he preaches and in doing so earns a few ad hominem attacks from this reader. Disingenuous, misleading and treacherous feel right to me.
Franke twice disclaimed an intent but never stated what his intent was in writing his piece for the Indiana Policy Review Foundation. I found his intent quite easily as I nearly choked when reading the sentence, “Are (Donald) Trump and Stacey Abrams the new norms for angry, resentful, rage-driven election losers?” Franke’s intent was to throw more misinformation into the current divisive climate and to spread a lie with a false equivalence.
Maybe I missed the news story where Secret Service agents forcibly restrained Abrams from joining rioters who would eventually break into a government building and cause deadly mayhem and destruction. To equate Abrams and the former guy can only be described as spreading a lie. This type of lie is part of the Republican Party’s strategy to win power at any cost, whether that involves electing a grifter or flirting with insurrectionists.
The part of Franke’s writing that gives me hope is that in his zeal to defend the Republican Party from an earnest plea to get their house in order, he could not avoid telling the most important truth of this election season.
Trump is an angry, resentful, rage-driven election loser. Abrams, however, is not.
Tamzin Cheshire
Fort Wayne