Support for musicians speaks to community soul
The board and management of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic are failing this community. It is a failure of imagination of enormous proportions. The goal of making Fort Wayne a “Top-10 Music City” is a cruel joke if we can’t sustain the extraordinary cultural assets that already exist here – extraordinary assets that are a core part of the foundation of our current aspirations.
Each generation must reinvent and reimagine the relevance of the arts. Each new generation must champion its ability to excite and enlighten and enhance. Each generation must internalize that power and translate it into the catalytic role the arts will always possess.
Current orchestra leadership seems to have conceded those points and retrenched to a stagnating and erosive position. This decision abandons the musicians, the raison d’etre of the organization’s existence, and in turn the people of this region.
Where is the courage? Where is the vision? Where is the understanding of how the arts can energize and power the community to greater achievements? Where is the awareness of how the arts are part of the quality of life and place making we incessantly hear touted? Where is the comprehension of how the musicians are key to the talented, entrepreneurial employees we constantly say we’re seeking to attract and maintain? Where is the basic operational competence?
In recent years, we have been privileged, and we know we are fortunate, to have heard some of the finest orchestras playing today. And yet when we return home and compare them proportionately to our own orchestra, we realize how fine a group we have the opportunity to experience right here.
This fight to save the Philharmonic – and don’t kid yourself, it’s a fight for survival – is so painful and unnecessary, but it is a fight at the heart of the community’s ongoing efforts to transform itself and become a community sought out for its openness and the galvanic opportunity it fosters.
If we fail our Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians, we fail ourselves and prove that all the new buildings and brick-and-mortar projects are but a false representation, a hollow protestation. It is our people – our talent, our ingenuity, our ideas – that make us vibrant, creative and alive.
Angela Boerger and Jeff Strayer
Fort Wayne
‘Musical treasure’ deserves restoration
It was with heavy heart that I recently learned that the Fort Wayne Philharmonic is on strike, and concerts are being canceled. I am a Fort Wayne native (North Side High School) and now a retired member (flutist) of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra after 52 years of music making in Chicago.
That being said, among the many great musical events in my memory are two which will always be special. At the age of 16, I was honored as a winner of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic youth competition and got to be a soloist with your orchestra. Then, many years later, as a professional, I returned to Fort Wayne as soloist with the orchestra.
Your orchestra has always had a special place in my musical heart, and it pains me to think that this wonderful cultural asset might be silenced.
Your musicians are highly talented professionals, and deserve the best working conditions the board can manage. And, just as important, Fort Wayne deserves the musical gifts the orchestra offers, for the great city that it is.
I am eager to hear the news that all is settled, and Fort Wayne will still hear and enjoy the musical treasure of your orchestra.
Richard K. Graef
Evanston, Illinois