Constitution sets out path to be followed by all
Today, the United States falls along a path of the divided. In our better history we were more united while abiding by constitutional rule of law. The preamble laid out the dreams and ideals of a country united in purposes designed for a free republic. To reach these goals, our Constitution outlined the ways and means to ensure we could preserve our common purpose.
Today, our past president and many of his minions are intent on dividing by deception. Many of Donald Trump’s actions have willfully broken laws and degraded constitutional order. The preamble promoted common defense and public welfare. He has been investigated for malfeasance of duty during the Jan. 6 insurrection and now for unlawfully taking documents of national interest into his personal residence.
He has ignored the due process of subpoena and willfully incited public defiance of law enforcement agents along with obstruction of the Justice Department.
He and many of his followers are calling the Justice Department and FBI agents “woke” people on a “witch hunt” intent on persecuting his personal perception as being beyond the law.
The cry of woke justice is weak and woefully inadequate when the system of law and order delivers on a Constitution that was established by original and vetted patriots.
The strong among we the people are not “woke” but awake to blatant attacks on men and women who faithfully serve the justice system of these United States.
In the history of music groups there was a vocal group called the “ Coasters. In 1959, the Coasters had a hit song, “Charlie Brown.”
Some pertinent lyrics:
“He’s gonna get caught, just you wait and see/Why’s everybody always pickin’ on me?/Guess who (who, me?) Yeah, you!”
In 2022, there are many who understand whohas given birth to the lies that divide.
We are awake on both sides of the political fence. Some like the team of Liz Cheney and her father call us to move beyond party mindedness.
Vote for proof leading to truth.
Nick Wilhelm
Fort Wayne
Bourbon Fest vendor turnout was not as advertised
We went to Bourbon Fest expecting to see several local vendors, maybe some distilleries and some local breweries.
What we saw was one guy serving what were less than teaspoon-size samples of three bourbons; certainly not nearly enough to make up your mind about.
The Journal Gazette reported there were 10 samples; we never saw more than this one vendor – disappointing.
As for food trucks, there were no more than three providing wing entrees: also disappointing for what you paid to get in.
As for beer, there were very few to try. This was touted as a beer festival as well. So where were all the supposed vendors who were what the festival was all about?
We will not be going back.
Bill Oberg
Fort Wayne
Parochial school welcome contrast to public education
The Aug. 21 piece by former superintendent Stan Bippus (“Parents, schools both have role in maintaining order”) was spot on. Every parent of a public school student in Allen County should be given a copy to read and reflect on.
I, also, had a career in public education as a teacher and administrator. When I began my teaching career more than a half century ago in an inner city junior high school, we had parental support and our students were achievers. Over time, that support began to deteriorate. Today, as we all know, a lack of discipline in schools is endemic.
After my retirement from the public system, I had the opportunity to serve as acting principal of a small parochial school in Allen County. What a pleasure!
The parents of these kids paid for their education and they expected results. The kids knew why they were there and their test scores reflected it as they were some of the highest in Indiana. They also knew that if they got in trouble at school they would be in more trouble at home.
Contrast that with the situation in many of our public schools where students see their attendance as a largely social rather than educational experience. This is a sad and painful fact, but it is not getting better. Parents need to commit their support to their schools and teachers and they need to prove it to their kids.
William Dillon
Hamilton