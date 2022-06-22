Word-choice discussion takes another turn
I don’t know George S. Wilson (“Language appropriation can cut both ways,” Letters, May 28), but I admire his evaluation of the thoughts he seems to be so certain I’m having.
I noticed he used the word “homo” as one of his descriptions. May I ask what is wrong with plain “homosexual” to describe a person who isn’t straight?
It’s been some time since I’ve heard the words “faggot,” “queer” and “pansy.” But, hey, I see he’s really up on it.
I’d like to know what line he read in my letter to detect condescension and my feeling of moral superiority.
But please, let me be clear, it was not my intention to hurt anyone’s feelings. I just thought maybe it was OK if I had an opinion.
I remain an uninformed, ignorant elderly person who needs to try to keep what thoughts I might have to myself in this wonderful free-speech country we all live in.
Patricia Yeiter
Fort Wayne
Polarized factions can’t see validity in other side
Thom Bauer (“Chamber leader’s view of economy warped,” June 12) and Kevin Brinegar (“D.C. pushes wrong buttons increasing inflation,” June 2) represent the divisional differences that have polarized this country. Both views have validity, but each has a canned political response.
Brinegar points out that stimulus payments pushed too much money into the economy, causing inflation. Bauer places the cause on supply and demand, stating that pent-up demand and logistic issues have caused the inflation. Actually, all the points are significant contributing factors.
Bauer pointed out there was a vast percentage of Americans in need of stimulus support, which was correct. Yet, there was also a vast number of citizens who did not. The across-the-board issuing of stimulus money pushed far more money into the economy than was necessary, which was a factor in increasing inflation as Brinegar pointed out. Bauer’s opinion that supply and demand and logistics issues have caused inflation is also valid.
Both politically based points have significant validity, but the polarized sides have difficulty admitting the other side may be right.
Same with the price of oil. Joe Biden campaigned on curbing oil use and finding alternatives to fossil fuels. Actions early in his presidency did curtail oil production. But Biden’s action was not the sole cause of the significant increase in the price of oil. The Ukraine war and OPEC output also contributed to a perfect storm. Again, the polarized sides both made very valid observations, but it is actually the combination of both sides’ observations that created our current crisis.
I see no recognition by either side that the other’s point is valid. There is no middle ground these two polarized sides wish to acknowledge.
Politics in this country used to have a significant moderate presence. That has seemed to disappear. I’m a moderate. I can see the validity as well as the absurd views of the far right and the far left. The strong presence of moderates needs to be reestablished with a strong voice opposing the extremes. We need to re-create the middle ground and keep it strong.
Ron Baker
Fort Wayne
Sad state of I-469
I travel on Interstate 469 about once a week, which isn’t much, but I’m so sick and tired of the constant repair work taking place all the time. Why can’t they get it right the first time? I don’t know who is doing the work, but it is terrible. The patches are really rough. How about hiring a company that knows what they are doing?
Susan J. Evans
Fort Wayne