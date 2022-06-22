Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette Brooks Construction workers, contracted by INDOT, work on moving a barrier on I 4-69 Friday morning. The 2017 National Work Zone Awareness week runs from April 4th through the 7th with the theme of Work Zone Safety is in YOUR HANDS. Four out of Five people killed in a work zone are the drivers, not the construction workers. INDOT asks drivers to remember to slow down when driving through work zones and to think of the workers in the zones as family, who all want to go home at the end of the work day. The top three reasons for accidents in a road construction zone are speeding, distracted driving, and failure to merge in a timely manner.

